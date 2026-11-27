If you're gonna do Black Friday, do it properly with this massive saving on the Moog Muse
The flagship polysynth of your dreams has taken a chunky saving of $500 at Amazon and you can claim a free gift at Thomann
Muse felt like a bit of a departure from Moog's heritage when I first saw it land a couple of years ago. First impressions were that it seemed a bit more Roland-like in its appearance. Any notion that this polysynth wasn't Moog enough was soon dispelled as soon as you fired up the eight voices of Asheville-designed sonic beauty.
As far as flagship polys go, Muse faces stiff competition from UDO Audio, Sequential, and Arturia, to name a few, all of which offer strong, distinctive instruments. However, Muse is unequivocally Moog and while it might be lacking in certain features that we all expect at this price range, such as poly aftertouch, there's something about those basses and leads that is unmatched.
US Moog Muse deal
This is probably the best deal on a flagship polysynth you'll see this Black Friday, so now is the time to smash that piggy bank and finally take the plunge on the centrepiece synth you've always wanted.
I could wax lyrical on how good Moog synths are, with their rich heritage and unmistakable sound, but the proof is in the pudding. Don't take my word for it; let Muse do the talking. Check out the factory preset tour below and you'll get it.
See what I mean? It sounds so rich and capable of taking on most sound design tasks. Now just imagine how good it feels. Hearing someone else play it is one thing, but feeling the punch and power under your fingertips really is something else.
Don't be put off by the apparent lack of effects on something so expensive either. The Diffusion Delay is a digital diamond in the analogue rough. It's so characterful that it makes up for a synth at this price having just a single effect module.
Muse might not have the sonic depth of most modern hybrid synths, but it still hits like a Moog and nothing else.
Go get your Muse at Amazon and save $500, now at a cool $2499
UK Moog Muse deal
Now, for those of you synthesizer-loving types who don't live in the US, have no fear, because Thomann is coming to the rescue with a cracking offer. Not only can you save over £400 on this polysynth, the German retailer is also throwing in a Moog MF-109S Saturator effects plugin for good measure. Now that is a tantalising offer altogether.
It's one thing to save big on a flagship polysynth like Muse, but throwing in a free MoogerFooger saturation plugin, worth
£79 £26 is just the cherry on top. You can claim this free offer of a Moog MF-109S with your Muse purchase up to the end of December 2026.
Shop more Black Friday deals
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Sweetwater: Save on software
Guitar Center: 40% off Black Friday
Musician's Friend: Up to 60% off
Positive Grid: BIAS X 40% off
FSK Audio: Save 60%
🇬🇧 Deals
Thomann: Up to 70% off Cyber Sale
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I take care of the reviews on MusicRadar and Future Music magazine, though can sometimes be spotted in front of a camera talking little sense in the presence of real musicians. For the past 30 years, I have been unable to decide on which instrument to master, so haven't bothered. Currently, a lover of all things high-gain in the guitar stakes and never one to resist churning out sub-standard funky breaks, the likes of which you'll never hear.
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