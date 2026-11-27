Dave Keuning, the guitarist and founder member of The Killers has revealed he suffered a “major” stroke last month.

This rather concerning news came from his Instagram page. Keuning began his post rather cheerily, wishing fans a happy Thanksgiving, before swerving to announce some rather shocking news: “Two weeks ago, I had a major stroke, and thanks to my wife acting fast, I went straight to the hospital and into surgery.”

He continued: “I had a blood clot in my brain that cut off the blood supply to the entire right side of my brain. By the time I arrived at the hospital, I was blind in one eye and had lost function on my left side, but I still wasn’t able to realise I was having a stroke.”

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Doctors said that he only had a 40% chance of survival and that he would have some disabilities afterwards. Incredibly though, the guitarist, who is only 50, appears to be fine.

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Keuning described it as “some miracle… And yes I can play guitar just as good as before. It was the first thing I checked when I woke up from surgery.”

He concluded the post, by saying that: “I feel extremely fortunate that I am alive and well, and that I can use my hands and feet and talk just like before. I am thankful for my wife, my son, my daughter, and all of my bandmates, who I feel closer to than ever.”

Which means that Keuning – should he get the doctors’ all-clear – could even be back in time for The Killers tour of South America in March. The Las Vegas band have dates in Buenos Aires in Argentina, Santiago in Chile and finally Sao Paulo in Brazil.

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The guitarist has had a break from The Killers before. Between 2017 and 2020, he had a ‘hiatus’ from the group and released a couple of solo albums, Prismism (2019) and A Mild Case Of Everything (2021). Since his return, though he has contributed to the band’s records, his live appearances have been sporadic. Really, he’d be well within his rights to take some extra time off next year...