Get notified of updates

(Image credit: Arturia) It wouldn't be Black Friday without a 50% off deal from Arturia, would it? And what better way to get stuck into the action than picking up the company's flagship softsynth Pigments at a tasty sub-$99 sale price? Pigments discounts are hardly rare – to the point I'd advise against ever paying the full $199 asking price – but that doesn't negate the fact that Arturia's multi-faceted power synth is an absolute steal at this price. This is by far the best 'all rounder' synth on the market right now. Its various engines can do virtual analogue, FM synthesis, granular, sampling, additive synthesis and more, and there's a generous amount of effect, filters and modulation tools. If you want to go deep, you could lose days to discovering all the sound design possibilities. If I was only allowed to keep one plugin on my hard drive, this would be it. Save 50% Arturia Pigments 7: was $199.99 now $99.99 at Sweetwater An incredible half-price off of Arturia's multi-engine synth power station that I've used for years now on my tracks. There's little the various engines of this soft-synth can't do. Able to impart the sounds of analogue polysynths, digital synths and also capable of Serum-esqe acidic fire. Massive rumbling bass and wiry leads, bubbling arps and expansive pads are all within arms reach. By Si Truss

Afternoon. Si here, taking over control of the Black Friday plugin live action. As MusicRadar's managing editor of music technology, I spend most of my time either playing with synths and studio gear or hanging out in the studios of pro producers while filming sessions for our MusicRadar Tech YouTube channel. (It's a tough life.) What that means though, is that I've got a pretty good grasp on what music making gear is worth your time and money, and which releases are nothing but hype. Having covered several Black Friday sales for several years, I can confidently tell you that there are some real bargains to be had, although there are a lot of underwhelming so-called 'deals' too. The good news is that I'm here to help you work out which is which. By Si Truss

Make your mix competitive (Image credit: Sonnox) Sitting at the very end of my master bus on almost every project I’ve finished over the years is the Sonnox Oxford Limiter. It's been a longtime staple in my rig because it lets me push the volume of a mix without wrecking the overall vibe. There are plenty of deep controls under the hood if you like to tweak, though its real appeal for me is how effortless it is to use. Most of the time, you can just push the input gain until you hit your target loudness without feeling like you're squashing the life out of your track. Use the enhance slider to preserve transients, and the built-in compressor to tame the peaks. Save 75% ($199) Sonnox Oxford Limiter: was $264 now $65 at Plugin Boutique If you want to instantly amp up your home recording efforts, you should buy this plugin right now. It's got a huge $199 reduction over at Plugin Boutique and is designed to be placed at the very end of your mix bus. The Sonnox Oxford Limiter will hugely increase the loudness and clarity of your mix without clipping. We've just bought one ourselves, and it's had an instant effect on our mixes, helping bring our tracks to life at the mixdown stage. By Matt McCracken

The gold standard bus compressor (Image credit: SSL) I picked up the SSL Native Bus Compressor 2 in the Black Friday sales because I love that classic SSL sound. This version is super simple to dial in and it’s currently marked down to just $19, a no-brainer if you need a quality bus comp. I find the high-res interface gives you the feel of tweaking a real piece of outboard gear. Between the oversized bypass button that lets you quickly A/B your mix and the oversampling option that noticeably livens up the sound, it’s a joy to use. Save 87% ($130) SSL Native Bus Compressor 2: was $149 now $19 at Plugin Boutique One of the world's most popular bus compressors for just $19? This is one deal you shouldn't miss out on this Black Friday. The SSL bus comp sound is synonymous with so many hit records that it just feels right, whether you're sticking it on the master bus or an instrument bus. By Matt McCracken

Every plugin you need for $79 (Image credit: Universal Audio) If you'd rather skip buying plugins one by one and just pay a flat rate, UAD Spark Studio is currently going for $79, giving you full access to Universal Audio’s library at a killer value. When I subscribed back when UA first launched the service, the biggest perk was simply figuring out which tools actually fit my workflow. Even if you don't end up using every single piece of gear in the collection, having the freedom to audition different plugins is a great way for newer producers to dial in their sound. Save 47% ($70.99) UAD Spark Studio: was $149.99 now $79 at Universal Audio Including over 65 plugins with more being added all the time, this deal on UAD Spark Studio is a great one for producers taking their first steps. It gives you access to every plugin you'll ever need when crafting a mix, allowing you to experiment with those that best suit your workflow. Normally priced at just shy of $150, it's down to $79 in the Black Friday sale. Superb value. By Matt McCracken

The ultimate effects rack (Image credit: Soundtoys) Packing heavy-hitters like Decapitator, EchoBoy, Devil-Loc, and Little AlterBoy, the Soundtoys 5.5 Plug-in Bundle is basically a greatest-hits collection of studio-grade effects that covers just about anything a mix could ask for. Whether I’m trying to push a lead part to the front or get a background instrument to sit tighter in the pocket, I reach for Decapitator, EchoBoy, and Little AlterBoy constantly. Right now, a $360 discount brings the whole bundle down to less than half its usual price. Save 60% ($360) Soundtoys 5.5 Plug-in Bundle: was $599 now $239 at Sweetwater With a shedload of effects plugins inspired by real analogue gear, Soundtoys 5.5 Plugin Bundle is your one stop shop for creative mix tools. It's got some stone cold classics like the Decapitator, EchoBoy, and Little AlterBoy, and with a massive 60% discount it's a great way to add some serious vibes to your next mix. By Matt McCracken

Master your own mixes (Image credit: Izotope) With more producers handling their own mastering to keep budgets in check, having a dedicated suite like iZotope Ozone 12 can be the exact thing you need to get a track across the finish line and ready for release. While the AI assistant doesn't always nail the final sound on its own, I find it really useful for analyzing my mixes against commercial tracks to figure out what’s missing. If you’re working on smaller studio monitors, the bass control alone is a huge help for keeping your low end in check. Save 25% ($55) Izotope Ozone 12 Standard: was $219 now $164 at Plugin Boutique Ozone 12 allows you to master your mixes even without a multi-thousand-dollar sound system and treated room on hand. Its mastering assistant tech guides you in making the right critical mix decisions without overriding you, and it's super customizable to your specific workflow. By Matt McCracken

A low-cost beginner DAW (Image credit: Image Line) Even though Cubase was technically my first DAW, I always turned to FL Studio to program my drums because the workflow just clicked. Back when everyone still called it Fruity Loops I had no trouble getting tracks up and running in FL, despite being completely self-taught with zero formal training, If you're just getting your feet wet with beatmaking or home recording, it’s a super approachable platform to learn on. With Sweetwater knocking $40 off the price right now, it’s an easy recommendation for beginners. Save 22% ($40) Image Line FL Studio Producer Edition: was $179 now $139 at Sweetwater FL Studio 2026 gives you everything you need to make music with loads of virtual instruments and flexible audio tools for slicing and chopping beats. It's super easy to use, and now has some neat AI features with a workflow assistant to get you moving more quickly. Get it at Sweetwater with a nice $40 reduction. By Matt McCracken

$50 off the most popular EQ plugin (Image credit: FabFilter) Pairing surgical precision with a massive feature set, FabFilter Pro-Q 4 has earned a spot in the rig of practically every pro producer I know, making it the go-to EQ plugin on the market right now. If it isn't already in your folder, the current $50 price drop makes this a solid time to grab it. On my own mixes, the dynamic mode is what keeps me coming back to it every single time. Rather than cutting or boosting a frequency across the whole track, you can set it to only react when a problem spot actually pops up. That way, you can tame harshness without messing with the core tone of your track. Save 25% ($50) FabFilter Pro-Q 4: was $199 now $149 at Plugin Boutique The one plugin I've seen in every professional studio I've been to, FabFilter's Pro-Q 4 is the industry standard for EQ. Ultra versatile with a fantastic UI and loads of clever features, it allows you to sculpt your tones exactly to your liking. A $50 discount at Plugin Boutique makes this a must-have for your surgical EQ needs. By Matt McCracken