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Black Friday plugin deals 2026 LIVE: All the best deals on music production software
Cyber Weekend is here, and we've got the lowdown on the best deals for music producers
Cyber Weekend has officially started! The Black Friday plugin deals are locked and loaded, with myriad software to help you blast your workflow into the stratosphere. All the full sales are live, and there are some awesome offerings from FabFilter, Soundtoys, SSL, Arturia, Waves, Izotope, and plenty more.
If you want the biggest selection of plugins to choose from, my favourite sale is over at Plugin Boutique. The Black Friday deals are in full swing already, with a staggering up to 96% off available.
There's plenty of great value buys out there at the moment, and I particularly like the look of this awesome value bundle with 40 plugins worth $2,039.46 for just $69. Black Friday means free plugins, too, and Waves have just launched their brand new Rogue Pre-Focus preamp plugin completely free of charge. With six flavours of modeled analogue saturation on tap, it's a great tool for giving a lifeless track some of that je nai se quoi.
We'll be keeping this page updated live throughout the Cyber Weekend sales, so make sure to check back regularly for the very best deals on plugins.
Black Friday plugin deals: Quick links
If you want a quick link to the hottest plugin deals right now, here's what I recommend you go check out:
- FabFilter plugins: 25% off
- Universal Audio: 1 plugin $1
- Waves: Free Black Friday plugin
- SSL: Native Bus Comp just $19
- Waves multi-buy: 3 plugins $49.99
- Synchro Arts: 40% off VocAlign
- Sonnox: Inflator & Limiter just $64
- Cableguys Bundle: 15 plugins just $149
If you already know what you're looking for, here are some links to all the Black Friday sales that are live right now:
- 🇺🇸 Deals
- Plugin Boutique: Free gift with every purchase
- UAD Mixtape: 10 plugins just $99
- Waves: Up to 95% off
- IK Multimedia: Save on Max software
- Avid: 33% off Pro Tools
- Antares: Over 70% off AutoTune
- Sweetwater: Save on software
- Guitar Center: 40% off Black Friday
- Musician's Friend: Up to 60% off
- Positive Grid: BIAS X 40% off
- FSK Audio: Save 60%
- 🇬🇧 Deals
- Thomann: Up to 70% off Cyber Sale
- Gear 4 Music: Early Black Friday sale
Black Friday plugin deals: Editor's picks
FabFilter: Save up to 33%
FabFilter's mixing tools and creative effects are rightly prized by many pro producers. The company's varied bundles offer good value anyway, and with up to 33% off, they are a good way to round out your plugin library.
UAD Mixtape: 10 plugins for $99
This bundle deal lets you pick ten of your most wanted Universal Audio plugins, all for the low price of just $99. It includes some amazing plugins like the Empirical Labs EL8 Distressor, API Vision Channel Strip, SSL 4000 G Bus Compressor, Manley Massive Passive EQ, and loads more, so if you need to stock up, this is the place to do it.
Waves: 3 for $49.99, 6 for $99.98
Choose from a selection of 200 plugins in the Waves Black Friday Month sale, with three for just $49.99 six for the low price of $99.98. Even when considering the already hugely reduced sale price of Waves’ plugins, this represents a big saving, but compared to regular retail price, it’s a truly excellent deal. There is no need to choose plugins from the same collection either, so this is a great way to cherry-pick just the plugins you need.
If you need a suite of software synths with the ultimate in versatility, this deal on the Arturia V Collection 11 Pro will have you covered no matter what style of music you make. With 45 different virtual instruments and a massive 50% discount at Plugin Boutique, it’s well worth the entry price.
This is something I've already bought for Black Friday. I love SSL channel strips for their clear layout and intuitive sound shaping. It gives you everything you need to lay an awesome foundation for the tracks in your mix, allowing you to EQ, compress/expand, and gate without switching between different plugins. At just $19 in the Black Friday sale, it's an absolute bargain.
Including over 65 plugins with more being added all the time, this deal on UAD Spark Studio is a great one for producers taking their first steps. It gives you access to every plugin you'll ever need when crafting a mix, allowing you to experiment with those that best suit your workflow. Normally priced at just shy of $150, it's down to $79 in the Black Friday sale. Superb value.
The ultimate drum software just got a massive $200 discount over at Sweetwater. Packed full of ultra-realistic drum tones with endless tweakability, whether you're recording entirely in the box you're looking to sample-replace, or backing up real-world drum recordings, Superior Drummer 3's offering is unparalleled.
Read more: Toontrack Superior Drummer 3 review
Save $100 on Arturia’s versatile software synth in Plugin Boutique’s Black Friday sale. With six synthesis types, drag-and-drop modulation, effects, and creative sequencing, Pigments 7 offers plenty for producers who enjoy building their own sounds. The offer runs until November 29.
IK Multimedia’s AmpliTube 5 is a strong contender for the last word in digital amp modelling software. Not only are its amp models a three-dimensional delight, but you can practically capture them in three dimensions too, with mic models and virtual placement thereof. It’s a digital studio like no other, and it’s just $29.99 for a limited time. A frankly gratuitous 85% discount on one of the pre-eminent guitar amp modelling studios; a particularly hard Black Friday deal to turn down.
🆓 Free plugins
Waves Rogue Pre-Focus: Free!
Rogue Pre-Focus gives you six rare analogue preamp emulations for absolutely zero investment. I got hands-on with it ahead of release, and it’s a great little tool for living up a track that’s missing a bit of oomph. The interface is super easy to use, and there are enough variations that you’ll find use for them on a variety of sources, whether you’re increasing the weight of a kick or smoothing out a spiky guitar or synth.
If you’ve ever found yourself confounded by music theory or struggling to work out what key a song is in, Scaler Detector is an awesome free tool you can pick up for nothing. You can play your lick or chord progression into it, or just ask it to examine a loop or bit of audio in order to work out what notes and chords are used and what the overall key is. Normally $9, you can bag it for zero dollars at Plugin Boutique.
Plugin Boutique: 400+ free plugins!
If you're looking for free stuff, there's an excellent selection available at Plugin Boutique. With 401 free plugins available (yes, I counted them) there's a mixture of full plugins, trials, lite versions, and utility software all available for the low price of absolutely nothing. You'll need to take a proper hard look through to find the best stuff, but it's a great way to save even more money in Black Friday season.
Waves Free Plugin Bundle: 9 plugins $0
If you want to score some free plugins this Black Friday, check out the Waves free plugin bundle. It includes 9 plugins with an EQ, compressor, convolution reverb, amp simulator, synthesizer, distortion plugin, and loads more. Ideal for those just getting started in music production, it's another great free Black Friday plugin deal you should pick up right now.
Audio Plugin Deals: Free bundle
This incredibly generous bundle from Audio Plugin Deals gives you $211 worth of content for absolutely nothing, making it one of the best value deals around for Black Friday. It includes 7 Kontakt libraries that comprise instruments and samples, making it a boon for anyone who makes music in the box. Bear in mind that this won’t work with the free version of Kontakt however, so you’ll need the full version in order to get the most out of this deal.
iZotope Vocal Doubler: Free vocal plugin
This one is actually available year-round, but if you’re on the hunt for free plugins I can highly recommend iZotope’s Vocal Doubler. It’s a great way to add that subtle depth you get from multiple vocal takes when you’ve only got a single take to work with. The super clean UI makes it really easy to use, and you can add stereo separation or more variation between the real take and the simulated one.
Kiloheartz Essentials: 35 free plugins
The KiloHeartz Essentials Bundle is insane value for money, and perfect for producers who are just taking up the craft for the first time. Featuring a full 35 totally free plugins, it covers everything from EQs, compressors, delays, reverbs, transient shapers, filters, and pretty much any other type of plugin. They’re super simple to use, making them great for learning your craft on and with so many available for nothing, it’s one of the best value plugin deals you can get.
Native Instruments Supercharger: Free compressor
Native Instruments’ Supercharger is a tube compression emulation that not only tames transients but adds a characterful drive to your sounds. This free version works with a single knob, making it another great one for beginners to dive into compressing sounds. I’ve found it works great on vocals and drums in particular, and the mix knob is a really handy way of doing super quick parallel compression when you don’t want to smash the life out of your tracks.
🎤 Vocal plugin deals
Another bit of outboard gear I’m very familiar with, the Avalon BT-737 Tube Channel Strip can be characterised with a single word - clean. Seemingly no matter how hard you push it the preamps still remain incredibly transparent, delivering a glossy sheen to whatever signals you feed it. With preamp, opto-compressor, and EQ I use it a lot for vocals, but it’s versatile enough to take a shine to pretty much any instrument.
An AI-driven noise removal tool built for vocal isolation and cleanup. It strips background noise while keeping the voice intact, making it valuable for producers who rely on samples, field recordings or less-than-ideal takes. A genuine time saver for anyone handling spoken or sung audio.
A specialist tool that automatically removes or reduces breaths in vocal recordings. Perfect for podcasters, narration producers and vocal-heavy mixes where cleanup usually eats time. Set it, fine tune it, move on. Not glamorous, but absolutely essential once you’ve used it.
🎛️ EQ plugin deals
The one plugin I've seen in every professional studio I've been to, FabFilter's Pro-Q 4 is the industry standard for EQ. Ultra versatile with a fantastic UI and loads of clever features, it allows you to sculpt your tones exactly to your liking. A $50 discount at Plugin Boutique makes this a must-have for your surgical EQ needs.
Soothe 3 is a must-have plugin for Black Friday with its ingenious resonance suppression. It looks like an EQ, yet operates partly like a compressor, making it an initially confusing plugin. What you need to know is that it tames harsh, edgy resonances in your mix and despite appearing complex, is incredibly easy to use and see results with. It's got a huge $50 discount over at Sweetwater at the moment, making it perfect timing to get your hands on it - you'll thank me later.
Ozone 12 allows you to master your mixes even without a multi-thousand-dollar sound system and treated room on hand. Its mastering assistant tech guides you in making the right critical mix decisions without overriding you, and it's super customizable to your specific workflow.
Whether you use this AI-powered beast as the starting point for your mastering journey, or just let it handle the whole thing, you'll be more than satisfied with its punchy results - which offer ample room for fine-tuning
I've used the Scheps Omni Channel on pretty much every instrument at some point, whether adding a light touch of vibe or totally transforming the properties of an audio source. It's a 5-module channel strip that features preamp, EQ, de-essing, compressor, and gating, making it a proper Swiss-army knife tool for your productions. There are loads of great presets built into it that make a good starting point for beginners, and if you know your stuff, plenty of options to tweak and shape your sounds.
📉 Compression plugin deals
One of the world's most popular bus compressors for just $19? This is one deal you shouldn't miss out on this Black Friday. The SSL bus comp sound is synonymous with so many hit records that it just feels right, whether you're sticking it on the master bus or an instrument bus.
If you want to instantly amp up your home recording efforts, you should buy this plugin right now. It's got a huge $199 reduction over at Plugin Boutique and is designed to be placed at the very end of your mix bus. The Sonnox Oxford Limiter will hugely increase the loudness and clarity of your mix without clipping. We've just bought one ourselves, and it's had an instant effect on our mixes, helping bring our tracks to life at the mixdown stage.
While I don’t have an actual one of these to use, it doesn’t stop me from putting the SSL 4000 G Bus Compressor on pretty much all of my productions. It works amazingly on a drum bus for adding punch, as well as on the master bus for helping add that final touch of cohesion in the mix-down phase. I love how it’s really easy to get a good sound out of it, and the built-in presets give you a strong starting point even if you’re not an expert in compression.
One of the all-time classic compressor plugins, Waves CLA-76 is many producers' go-to for drum busses. It can add a specific character that will make your drums sound like they're being hit harder, without drastically increasing your peak levels. It's not just viable on drums, though; it really is a Swiss-army style comp that can do the job on guitars, vocals, pianos, and pretty much anything else, so well worth picking up at this bargain price point.
Even if you already own a 76-style compressor plugin, this is one of the best Black Friday plugin deals I've ever seen. Normally retailing at $199 it's got a humongous 75% discount, taking the price down to less than your average family takeaway. Capturing all the characteristics of the original hardware units, I reach for these plugins a lot when I'm mixing.
🔁 Delay plugin deals
This vintage-inspired tape delay is one I actually reach for ahead of some of the more guitar-friendly alternatives in my arsenal. It’s full of warmth, flexible modulation, filter sweeps and true stereo delay. At this price, it’s a no-brainer if you want lush echoes or experimental textures.
🌌 Reverb plugin deals
Expanding hugely on the original Pro-R, the mark II version of FabFilter's reverb plugin significantly ups its game. Available with a tasty $49 discount at Plugin Boutique, like FabFilter's other plugins you get loads of versatility in how you shape your tones with ducking, auto-gate, saturation, and freeze controls all built-in directly.
A hybrid reverb with deep editing, modulation, advanced damping control and sophisticated shaping tools. It fits cleanly into everything from cinematic tails to tight mix spaces. Ideal for producers who want tweakable ambience instead of the usual set-and-forget algorithmic wash.
📼 Saturation plugin deals
If you've got an instrument track that just isn't quite sitting right, or you want to add some extra texture to the whole mix, Waves Kramer Master Tape is a fantastic analogue tape emulation. It adds a really punchy sound and is based on a machine that has featured on loads of classic records. There are plenty of controls for tweaking it to your exact specifications, which makes it super versatile in the mix.
Another plugin I use on pretty much everything, the Oxide Tape Recorder is a regular customer on my drum bus, adding punch and low end warmth to the overall kit sound. It’s super easy to use unlike an actual tape machine, meaning you can apply it effectively with a minimum of fuss. It’s great for getting that final bit of warmth onto any instrument, and is really effective used on buses to help glue everything together.
One of the most popular saturation plugins in the industry, Soundtoys Decapitator is a standard in studios across the globe. Versatile enough to cover a light dusting of vibe all the way through to all-out sonic destruction, this is one plugin that should be in every producer's arsenal. A $140 discount over at Plugin Boutique makes it a fantastic early deal to take advantage of.
🎸 Guitar plugin deals
IK Multimedia's Amplitube 5 is currently a ridiculous 85% off on IK Multimedia’s official site. It’s the ultimate all-in-one package for guitar players wanting to jack into the software-production universe without compromise. If that sounds like you, then this is probably the number one thing I’d stress you to get over this weekend.
IK Multimedia was the first to create a perfectly modelled bass instrument, and MODO Bass 2 is still the gold standard for instant live-sounding low-end as far as I'm concerned. At 75% off you shouldn't miss this
A complete virtual guitar rig with amps, cabs, stomps and routing options. It delivers fast workflows and versatile tones without fuss. Whether you track guitars daily or just need a reliable all-rounder for writing, GTR3 covers a surprising range for the price.
🥁 Drum plugin deals
The ultimate drum software just got a massive $200 discount over at Sweetwater. Packed full of ultra-realistic drum tones with endless tweakability, whether you're recording entirely in the box you're looking to sample-replace, or backing up real-world drum recordings, Superior Drummer 3's offering is unparalleled.
Read more: Toontrack Superior Drummer 3 review
An ultra-powerful way to increase the punchiness of your drum recordings - or replace them entirely - Steven Slate Drums Trigger 2 is used by many pro engineers to augment their drum tracks. It's incredibly accurate bleed suppression needs to be heard to be believed, and it comes loaded with loads of great samples too. A $70 discount at Sweetwater makes it a must-have if you want to add some pro sheen to your drums.
A huge saving on this collection of top-tier drum (and a few nifty effect) plugins. Beat Scholar and MINDst Drums are the real draw here, and provide versatile control over every element of a drum performance
🎹 Instruments
The authentic sound of five analog giants that you’d have to pay an arm-and-a-leg for (literally, probably) are accessible for probably the cheapest price they’ve ever been. These are some truly legendary instruments, albeit in software form (I mean, in my book - that’s a pro, not a con!)
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It wouldn't be Black Friday without a 50% off deal from Arturia, would it? And what better way to get stuck into the action than picking up the company's flagship softsynth Pigments at a tasty sub-$99 sale price?
Pigments discounts are hardly rare – to the point I'd advise against ever paying the full $199 asking price – but that doesn't negate the fact that Arturia's multi-faceted power synth is an absolute steal at this price.
This is by far the best 'all rounder' synth on the market right now. Its various engines can do virtual analogue, FM synthesis, granular, sampling, additive synthesis and more, and there's a generous amount of effect, filters and modulation tools. If you want to go deep, you could lose days to discovering all the sound design possibilities.
If I was only allowed to keep one plugin on my hard drive, this would be it.
An incredible half-price off of Arturia's multi-engine synth power station that I've used for years now on my tracks. There's little the various engines of this soft-synth can't do. Able to impart the sounds of analogue polysynths, digital synths and also capable of Serum-esqe acidic fire. Massive rumbling bass and wiry leads, bubbling arps and expansive pads are all within arms reach.
Afternoon. Si here, taking over control of the Black Friday plugin live action.
As MusicRadar's managing editor of music technology, I spend most of my time either playing with synths and studio gear or hanging out in the studios of pro producers while filming sessions for our MusicRadar Tech YouTube channel. (It's a tough life.) What that means though, is that I've got a pretty good grasp on what music making gear is worth your time and money, and which releases are nothing but hype.
Having covered several Black Friday sales for several years, I can confidently tell you that there are some real bargains to be had, although there are a lot of underwhelming so-called 'deals' too. The good news is that I'm here to help you work out which is which.
Make your mix competitive
Sitting at the very end of my master bus on almost every project I’ve finished over the years is the Sonnox Oxford Limiter. It's been a longtime staple in my rig because it lets me push the volume of a mix without wrecking the overall vibe.
There are plenty of deep controls under the hood if you like to tweak, though its real appeal for me is how effortless it is to use. Most of the time, you can just push the input gain until you hit your target loudness without feeling like you're squashing the life out of your track. Use the enhance slider to preserve transients, and the built-in compressor to tame the peaks.
If you want to instantly amp up your home recording efforts, you should buy this plugin right now. It's got a huge $199 reduction over at Plugin Boutique and is designed to be placed at the very end of your mix bus. The Sonnox Oxford Limiter will hugely increase the loudness and clarity of your mix without clipping. We've just bought one ourselves, and it's had an instant effect on our mixes, helping bring our tracks to life at the mixdown stage.
The gold standard bus compressor
I picked up the SSL Native Bus Compressor 2 in the Black Friday sales because I love that classic SSL sound. This version is super simple to dial in and it’s currently marked down to just $19, a no-brainer if you need a quality bus comp.
I find the high-res interface gives you the feel of tweaking a real piece of outboard gear. Between the oversized bypass button that lets you quickly A/B your mix and the oversampling option that noticeably livens up the sound, it’s a joy to use.
One of the world's most popular bus compressors for just $19? This is one deal you shouldn't miss out on this Black Friday. The SSL bus comp sound is synonymous with so many hit records that it just feels right, whether you're sticking it on the master bus or an instrument bus.
Every plugin you need for $79
If you'd rather skip buying plugins one by one and just pay a flat rate, UAD Spark Studio is currently going for $79, giving you full access to Universal Audio’s library at a killer value.
When I subscribed back when UA first launched the service, the biggest perk was simply figuring out which tools actually fit my workflow. Even if you don't end up using every single piece of gear in the collection, having the freedom to audition different plugins is a great way for newer producers to dial in their sound.
Including over 65 plugins with more being added all the time, this deal on UAD Spark Studio is a great one for producers taking their first steps. It gives you access to every plugin you'll ever need when crafting a mix, allowing you to experiment with those that best suit your workflow. Normally priced at just shy of $150, it's down to $79 in the Black Friday sale. Superb value.
The ultimate effects rack
Packing heavy-hitters like Decapitator, EchoBoy, Devil-Loc, and Little AlterBoy, the Soundtoys 5.5 Plug-in Bundle is basically a greatest-hits collection of studio-grade effects that covers just about anything a mix could ask for.
Whether I’m trying to push a lead part to the front or get a background instrument to sit tighter in the pocket, I reach for Decapitator, EchoBoy, and Little AlterBoy constantly. Right now, a $360 discount brings the whole bundle down to less than half its usual price.
With a shedload of effects plugins inspired by real analogue gear, Soundtoys 5.5 Plugin Bundle is your one stop shop for creative mix tools. It's got some stone cold classics like the Decapitator, EchoBoy, and Little AlterBoy, and with a massive 60% discount it's a great way to add some serious vibes to your next mix.
Master your own mixes
With more producers handling their own mastering to keep budgets in check, having a dedicated suite like iZotope Ozone 12 can be the exact thing you need to get a track across the finish line and ready for release.
While the AI assistant doesn't always nail the final sound on its own, I find it really useful for analyzing my mixes against commercial tracks to figure out what’s missing. If you’re working on smaller studio monitors, the bass control alone is a huge help for keeping your low end in check.
Ozone 12 allows you to master your mixes even without a multi-thousand-dollar sound system and treated room on hand. Its mastering assistant tech guides you in making the right critical mix decisions without overriding you, and it's super customizable to your specific workflow.
A low-cost beginner DAW
Even though Cubase was technically my first DAW, I always turned to FL Studio to program my drums because the workflow just clicked. Back when everyone still called it Fruity Loops I had no trouble getting tracks up and running in FL, despite being completely self-taught with zero formal training,
If you're just getting your feet wet with beatmaking or home recording, it’s a super approachable platform to learn on. With Sweetwater knocking $40 off the price right now, it’s an easy recommendation for beginners.
FL Studio 2026 gives you everything you need to make music with loads of virtual instruments and flexible audio tools for slicing and chopping beats. It's super easy to use, and now has some neat AI features with a workflow assistant to get you moving more quickly. Get it at Sweetwater with a nice $40 reduction.
$50 off the most popular EQ plugin
Pairing surgical precision with a massive feature set, FabFilter Pro-Q 4 has earned a spot in the rig of practically every pro producer I know, making it the go-to EQ plugin on the market right now. If it isn't already in your folder, the current $50 price drop makes this a solid time to grab it.
On my own mixes, the dynamic mode is what keeps me coming back to it every single time. Rather than cutting or boosting a frequency across the whole track, you can set it to only react when a problem spot actually pops up. That way, you can tame harshness without messing with the core tone of your track.
The one plugin I've seen in every professional studio I've been to, FabFilter's Pro-Q 4 is the industry standard for EQ. Ultra versatile with a fantastic UI and loads of clever features, it allows you to sculpt your tones exactly to your liking. A $50 discount at Plugin Boutique makes this a must-have for your surgical EQ needs.
The plugin deals start now!
Good morning!
My name's Matt and I'll be taking you through the very best Black Friday plugin deals. I've been covering Black Friday sales for many years now, and from experience it's absolutely the best time of year to pick up those plugins you've been yearning after all year.
Whether you're finally getting into the FabFilter ecosystem or you want to pick up a particular utility plugin that suits your workflow, there's loads of sales to take advantage of, with discounts hitting well into the 90% range.
I'll be keeping a close eye on everything that's going on and bringing you the very best plugin savings, handpicked by an expert. If you're ready to up your production game for 2027, let's get to it...
Matt has been recording bands since the mid-noughties, cutting his teeth with an M-Audio M-Track 2 and a copy of Cubase on Windows XP. Since then, he's been recording in home and pro studios for bands across the UK, covering everything from djent to jazz. As a MusicRadar writer, Matt regularly reviews interfaces, studio monitors, headphones, and plugins, with over 50 different products to his name in the past year alone. Before becoming a writer, he spent five years in the music retail industry working for Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars, providing expert advice to musicians. He’s an alumnus of Spirit Studios in Manchester, UK, where he studied Studio Engineering, Music Production, and Mastering.