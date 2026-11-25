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Black Friday plugin deals 2026 LIVE: Fresh deals on music production software
Get the knowledge on the best Cyber Weekend plugin and software deals for music producers
We're so close to the official start of the Black Friday plugin deals, but if you're waiting for it to land on the 27th of November, there's really no need. The best plugin deals of the season are already here, with some mega discounts on FabFilter, Soundtoys, Arturia, SSL, and loads more.
If you want to save money right now, my favourite sale is over at Plugin Boutique. The early access Black Friday deals are in full swing already, with a staggering up to 96% off available. All of the big players are represented, with FabFilter, Sountoys, IK Multimedia, Synchro Arts, Native Instruments, and many more seeing some hefty discounts.
There's plenty of great value buys out there at the moment, and I particularly like the look of this awesome value bundle with 40 plugins worth $2,039.46 for just $69. Black Friday means free plugins, too, so head over to the Waves website to sign up for their annual free plugin.
I'll be keeping this page updated throughout the Cyber Weekend sales, so make sure to check back regularly for the very best plugin deals.
Black Friday plugin deals: Quick links
If you want a quick link to the hottest plugin deals right now, here's what I recommend you go check out:
- FabFilter plugins: 25% off
- UAD Mixtape: 10 plugins just $99
- SSL: Native Bus Comp just $19
- Oeksound Soothe 3: Save $90
- Superior Drummer 3: Half price
- Waves multi-buy: 3 plugins $49.99
- Waves: Free Black Friday plugin
- Synchro Arts: 40% off VocAlign
- Sonnox: Inflator & Limiter just $64
- Cableguys Bundle: 15 plugins just $149
If you already know what you're looking for, here are some links to all the Black Friday sales that are live right now:
- 🇺🇸 Deals
- Plugin Boutique: Early Black Friday
- Waves: Up to 95% off
- Native Instruments: Up to $666 off
- IK Multimedia: Save on Max software
- Avid: 33% off Pro Tools
- Antares: Over 70% off AutoTune
- Guitar Center: 30% off pre-Black Friday
- Sweetwater: Save on software
- Positive Grid: BIAS X 40% off
- 🇬🇧 Deals
- Thomann: Up to 70% off Cyber Sale
- Gear 4 Music: Early Black Friday sale
Black Friday plugin deals: Editor's picks
FabFilter: Save up to 33%
FabFilter's mixing tools and creative effects are rightly prized by many pro producers. The company's varied bundles offer good value anyway, and with up to 33% off, they are a good way to round out your plugin library.
UAD Mixtape: 10 plugins for $99
This bundle deal lets you pick ten of your most wanted Universal Audio plugins, all for the low price of just $99. It includes some amazing plugins like the Empirical Labs EL8 Distressor, API Vision Channel Strip, SSL 4000 G Bus Compressor, Manley Massive Passive EQ, and loads more, so if you need to stock up, this is the place to do it.
If you need a suite of software synths with the ultimate in versatility, this deal on the Arturia V Collection 11 Pro will have you covered no matter what style of music you make. With 45 different virtual instruments and a massive 50% discount at Plugin Boutique, it’s well worth the entry price.
This is something I've already bought for Black Friday. I love SSL channel strips for their clear layout and intuitive sound shaping. It gives you everything you need to lay an awesome foundation for the tracks in your mix, allowing you to EQ, compress/expand, and gate without switching between different plugins. At just $19 in the Black Friday sale, it's an absolute bargain.
On the face of it, Saturn 2 is just a distortion plugin, but it's got so much more depth than that. The ability to distort in bands means you can affect the highs, lows, or mids of a particular source while leaving the other parts untouched. It's super useful as a utility tool as well as a stylistic one, and you can even do things like eliminate hi-hat bleed in your snare mics with the right techniques. It's a must-have for any producer doing dense mixes.
Soothe 3 is a must-have plugin for Black Friday with its ingenious resonance suppression. It looks like an EQ, yet operates partly like a compressor, making it an initially confusing plugin. What you need to know is that it tames harsh, edgy resonances in your mix and despite appearing complex, is incredibly easy to use and see results with. It's got a huge $50 discount over at Sweetwater at the moment, making it perfect timing to get your hands on it - you'll thank me later.
The ultimate drum software just got a massive $200 discount over at Sweetwater. Packed full of ultra-realistic drum tones with endless tweakability, whether you're recording entirely in the box you're looking to sample-replace, or backing up real-world drum recordings, Superior Drummer 3's offering is unparalleled.
Read more: Toontrack Superior Drummer 3 review
Save $100 on Arturia’s versatile software synth in Plugin Boutique’s Black Friday sale. With six synthesis types, drag-and-drop modulation, effects, and creative sequencing, Pigments 7 offers plenty for producers who enjoy building their own sounds. The offer runs until November 29.
IK Multimedia’s AmpliTube 5 is a strong contender for the last word in digital amp modelling software. Not only are its amp models a three-dimensional delight, but you can practically capture them in three dimensions too, with mic models and virtual placement thereof. It’s a digital studio like no other, and it’s just $29.99 for a limited time. A frankly gratuitous 85% discount on one of the pre-eminent guitar amp modelling studios; a particularly hard Black Friday deal to turn down.
Waves: 3 for $49.99, 6 for $99.98
Choose from a selection of 200 plugins in the Waves Black Friday Month sale, with three for just $49.99 six for the low price of $99.98. Even when considering the already hugely reduced sale price of Waves’ plugins, this represents a big saving, but compared to regular retail price, it’s a truly excellent deal. There is no need to choose plugins from the same collection either, so this is a great way to cherry-pick just the plugins you need.
🆓 Free plugins
Waves: Free plugin!
Waves will be launching a brand new plugin this Black Friday, and better yet, they’ll be giving it away for free. We don't yet know what it is; all we have to go by is this cryptic hand-drawn control knob. To get in on the action, just sign up over at the Waves site to be notified as soon as it is released. Be advised, licenses are limited to the sign-up period and will end eventually.
Plugin Boutique: 400+ free plugins!
If you're looking for free stuff, there's an excellent selection available at Plugin Boutique. With 401 free plugins available (yes, I counted them) there's a mixture of full plugins, trials, lite versions, and utility software all available for the low price of absolutely nothing. You'll need to take a proper hard look through to find the best stuff, but it's a great way to save even more money in Black Friday season.
Waves Free Plugin Bundle: 9 plugins $0
If you want to score some free plugins this Black Friday, check out the Waves free plugin bundle. It includes 9 plugins with an EQ, compressor, convolution reverb, amp simulator, synthesizer, distortion plugin, and loads more. Ideal for those just getting started in music production, it's another great free Black Friday plugin deal you should pick up right now.
Kiloheartz Essentials: 35 free plugins
The KiloHeartz Essentials Bundle is insane value for money, and perfect for producers who are just taking up the craft for the first time. Featuring a full 35 totally free plugins, it covers everything from EQs, compressors, delays, reverbs, transient shapers, filters, and pretty much any other type of plugin. They’re super simple to use, making them great for learning your craft on and with so many available for nothing, it’s one of the best value plugin deals you can get.
Audio Plugin Deals: Free bundle
This incredibly generous bundle from Audio Plugin Deals gives you $211 worth of content for absolutely nothing, making it one of the best value deals around for Black Friday. It includes 7 Kontakt libraries that comprise instruments and samples, making it a boon for anyone who makes music in the box. Bear in mind that this won’t work with the free version of Kontakt however, so you’ll need the full version in order to get the most out of this deal.
iZotope Vocal Doubler: Free vocal plugin
This one is actually available year-round, but if you’re on the hunt for free plugins I can highly recommend iZotope’s Vocal Doubler. It’s a great way to add that subtle depth you get from multiple vocal takes when you’ve only got a single take to work with. The super clean UI makes it really easy to use, and you can add stereo separation or more variation between the real take and the simulated one.
Native Instruments Supercharger: Free compressor
Native Instruments’ Supercharger is a tube compression emulation that not only tames transients but adds a characterful drive to your sounds. This free version works with a single knob, making it another great one for beginners to dive into compressing sounds. I’ve found it works great on vocals and drums in particular, and the mix knob is a really handy way of doing super quick parallel compression when you don’t want to smash the life out of your tracks.
🎤 Vocal plugin deals
Another bit of outboard gear I’m very familiar with, the Avalon BT-737 Tube Channel Strip can be characterised with a single word - clean. Seemingly no matter how hard you push it the preamps still remain incredibly transparent, delivering a glossy sheen to whatever signals you feed it. With preamp, opto-compressor, and EQ I use it a lot for vocals, but it’s versatile enough to take a shine to pretty much any instrument.
An AI-driven noise removal tool built for vocal isolation and cleanup. It strips background noise while keeping the voice intact, making it valuable for producers who rely on samples, field recordings or less-than-ideal takes. A genuine time saver for anyone handling spoken or sung audio.
A specialist tool that automatically removes or reduces breaths in vocal recordings. Perfect for podcasters, narration producers and vocal-heavy mixes where cleanup usually eats time. Set it, fine tune it, move on. Not glamorous, but absolutely essential once you’ve used it.
🎛️ EQ plugin deals
Soothe 3 is a must-have plugin for Black Friday with its ingenious resonance suppression. It looks like an EQ, yet operates partly like a compressor, making it an initially confusing plugin. What you need to know is that it tames harsh, edgy resonances in your mix and despite appearing complex, is incredibly easy to use and see results with. It's got a huge $50 discount over at Sweetwater at the moment, making it perfect timing to get your hands on it - you'll thank me later.
This is something I've already bought for Black Friday. I love SSL channel strips for their clear layout and intuitive sound shaping. It gives you everything you need to lay an awesome foundation for the tracks in your mix, allowing you to EQ, compress/expand, and gate without switching between different plugins. At just $19 in the Black Friday sale, it's an absolute bargain.
Whether you use this AI-powered beast as the starting point for your mastering journey, or just let it handle the whole thing, you'll be more than satisfied with its punchy results - which offer ample room for fine-tuning
I've used the Scheps Omni Channel on pretty much every instrument at some point, whether adding a light touch of vibe or totally transforming the properties of an audio source. It's a 5-module channel strip that features preamp, EQ, de-essing, compressor, and gating, making it a proper Swiss-army knife tool for your productions. There are loads of great presets built into it that make a good starting point for beginners, and if you know your stuff, plenty of options to tweak and shape your sounds.
📉 Compression plugin deals
While I don’t have an actual one of these to use, it doesn’t stop me from putting the SSL 4000 G Bus Compressor on pretty much all of my productions. It works amazingly on a drum bus for adding punch, as well as on the master bus for helping add that final touch of cohesion in the mix-down phase. I love how it’s really easy to get a good sound out of it, and the built-in presets give you a strong starting point even if you’re not an expert in compression.
One of the all-time classic compressor plugins, Waves CLA-76 is many producers' go-to for drum busses. It can add a specific character that will make your drums sound like they're being hit harder, without drastically increasing your peak levels. It's not just viable on drums, though; it really is a Swiss-army style comp that can do the job on guitars, vocals, pianos, and pretty much anything else, so well worth picking up at this bargain price point.
Even if you already own a 76-style compressor plugin, this is one of the best Black Friday plugin deals I've ever seen. Normally retailing at $199 it's got a humongous 75% discount, taking the price down to less than your average family takeaway. Capturing all the characteristics of the original hardware units, I reach for these plugins a lot when I'm mixing.
🔁 Delay plugin deals
This vintage-inspired tape delay is one I actually reach for ahead of some of the more guitar-friendly alternatives in my arsenal. It’s full of warmth, flexible modulation, filter sweeps and true stereo delay. At this price, it’s a no-brainer if you want lush echoes or experimental textures.
🌌 Reverb plugin deals
Expanding hugely on the original Pro-R, the mark II version of FabFilter's reverb plugin significantly ups its game. Available with a tasty $49 discount at Plugin Boutique, like FabFilter's other plugins you get loads of versatility in how you shape your tones with ducking, auto-gate, saturation, and freeze controls all built-in directly.
A hybrid reverb with deep editing, modulation, advanced damping control and sophisticated shaping tools. It fits cleanly into everything from cinematic tails to tight mix spaces. Ideal for producers who want tweakable ambience instead of the usual set-and-forget algorithmic wash.
📼 Saturation plugin deals
On the face of it, Saturn 2 is just a distortion plugin, but it's got so much more depth than that. The ability to distort in bands means you can affect the highs, lows, or mids of a particular source while leaving the other parts untouched. It's super useful as a utility tool as well as a stylistic one, and you can even do things like eliminate hi-hat bleed in your snare mics with the right techniques. It's a must-have for any producer doing dense mixes.
If you've got an instrument track that just isn't quite sitting right, or you want to add some extra texture to the whole mix, Waves Kramer Master Tape is a fantastic analogue tape emulation. It adds a really punchy sound and is based on a machine that has featured on loads of classic records. There are plenty of controls for tweaking it to your exact specifications, which makes it super versatile in the mix.
Another plugin I use on pretty much everything, the Oxide Tape Recorder is a regular customer on my drum bus, adding punch and low end warmth to the overall kit sound. It’s super easy to use unlike an actual tape machine, meaning you can apply it effectively with a minimum of fuss. It’s great for getting that final bit of warmth onto any instrument, and is really effective used on buses to help glue everything together.
🎸 Guitar plugin deals
IK Multimedia's Amplitube 5 is currently a ridiculous 85% off on IK Multimedia’s official site. It’s the ultimate all-in-one package for guitar players wanting to jack into the software-production universe without compromise. If that sounds like you, then this is probably the number one thing I’d stress you to get over this weekend.
IK Multimedia was the first to create a perfectly modelled bass instrument, and MODO Bass 2 is still the gold standard for instant live-sounding low-end as far as I'm concerned. At 75% off you shouldn't miss this
A complete virtual guitar rig with amps, cabs, stomps and routing options. It delivers fast workflows and versatile tones without fuss. Whether you track guitars daily or just need a reliable all-rounder for writing, GTR3 covers a surprising range for the price.
🥁 Drum plugin deals
The ultimate drum software just got a massive $200 discount over at Sweetwater. Packed full of ultra-realistic drum tones with endless tweakability, whether you're recording entirely in the box you're looking to sample-replace, or backing up real-world drum recordings, Superior Drummer 3's offering is unparalleled.
Read more: Toontrack Superior Drummer 3 review
A huge saving on this collection of top-tier drum (and a few nifty effect) plugins. Beat Scholar and MINDst Drums are the real draw here, and provide versatile control over every element of a drum performance
🎹 Instruments
Save $100 on Arturia’s versatile software synth in Plugin Boutique’s Black Friday sale. With six synthesis types, drag-and-drop modulation, effects, and creative sequencing, Pigments 7 offers plenty for producers who enjoy building their own sounds. The offer runs until November 29.
If you need a suite of software synths with the ultimate in versatility, this deal on the Arturia V Collection 11 Pro will have you covered no matter what style of music you make. With 45 different virtual instruments and a massive 50% discount at Plugin Boutique, it’s well worth the entry price.
The authentic sound of five analog giants that you’d have to pay an arm-and-a-leg for (literally, probably) are accessible for probably the cheapest price they’ve ever been. These are some truly legendary instruments, albeit in software form (I mean, in my book - that’s a pro, not a con!)
🔴 Live updates
LIVE: Latest Updates
Make your mix competitive
I've been using the Sonnox Oxford Limited for many years now. It's sat at the end of the master bus of pretty much every master I've done, and I love it for its ability to push a mix harder without changing the overall feel.
It's got some in-depth options if you need them, but I like just how easy it is to use. You can get away with just pushing the input gain to get your desired level out of the mix, without feeling like it's drastically affecting the sound.
Get it with a humongous $199 discount at Plugin Boutique:
If you want to instantly amp up your home recording efforts, you should buy this plugin right now. It's got a huge $199 reduction over at Plugin Boutique and is designed to be placed at the very end of your mix bus. The Sonnox Oxford Limiter will hugely increase the loudness and clarity of your mix without clipping. We've just bought one ourselves, and it's had an instant effect on our mixes, helping bring our tracks to life at the mixdown stage.
The gold standard bus compressor
Another plugin I've already bought earlier this year is the SSL Native Bus Compressor 2. There's just something about the sound of an SSL bus comp that really appeals to me, and I find this one is super easy to dial in. It's down to a mere $19 at the moment, well worth picking up to fill a gap in your current arsenal.
The UI is super hi-res, so it feels like you're actually using a nice bit of hardware. The ability to quickly put it in and out of the mix with the large button makes it really easy to hear the effect it's having on your mix, and the oversampling option really makes a big difference to the sound.
One of the world's most popular bus compressors for just $19? This is one deal you shouldn't miss out on this Black Friday. The SSL bus comp sound is synonymous with so many hit records that it just feels right, whether you're sticking it on the master bus or an instrument bus.
Every plugin you need for $79
If you'd rather forego buying individual plugins and just get everything you need in one monthly payment, you can bag this awesome deal on UAD Spark Studio. It gives you full access to UA's native plug in library for just $79, making it incredible value.
I was previously a UA subscriber when it first launched, and what I found was it helped me find which tools I used the most. Even though I didn't use everything, it was great being able to pick and choose, try different plugins and work out what best suited my own workflow. It's a great deal for beginner producers just finding their sound.
Including over 65 plugins with more being added all the time, this deal on UAD Spark Studio is a great one for producers taking their first steps. It gives you access to every plugin you'll ever need when crafting a mix, allowing you to experiment with those that best suit your workflow. Normally priced at just shy of $150, it's down to $79 in the Black Friday sale. Superb value.
The ultimate effects rack
Soundtoys 5.5 Plug-in Bundle gives you every effect you're ever likely to need when mixing music. With super popular plugins like Decapitator, EchoBoy, Devil-Loc, Little AlterBoy, and more, it's a who's who of studio grade effects.
I personally use the Decapitator, EchoBoy, and Little AlterBoy plugins on loads of mixes, whether I want an element to stand out, or I want something to sit better with the other instruments in the mix. The bundle currently has a massive $360 off taking it below half price.
Master your own mixes
Izotope Ozone 12 is a mastering suite with loads of useful tools to get your mix release ready. In the age where more producers are saving money mastering themselves, Ozone can be a really helpful tool to get those mixes over the line.
I like using the AI assistant feature to analyse my mix. It doesn't necessarily do a great job, but using the tools allows me to see what might be missing from my mix versus commercial releases. The bass control is especially powerful if you're mixing on smaller monitors.
Ozone 12 allows you to master your mixes even without a multi-thousand-dollar sound system and treated room on hand. Its mastering assistant tech guides you in making the right critical mix decisions without overriding you, and it's super customizable to your specific workflow.
A low-cost beginner DAW
My first DAW was Cubase, but I used FL Studio (or Fruity Loops as it was known back then) to create my drum tracks because it was so intuitive to use. I had zero training in how to use a DAW other than what I'd taught myself, but had no problem getting up and running with FL.
If you're new to beatmaking or music-making in general, it's a great platform to get started with. It's also got a cool $40 discount at Sweetwater, making it well worth picking up.
FL Studio 2026 gives you everything you need to make music with loads of virtual instruments and flexible audio tools for slicing and chopping beats. It's super easy to use, and now has some neat AI features with a workflow assistant to get you moving more quickly. Get it at Sweetwater with a nice $40 reduction.
$50 off the most popular EQ plugin
FabFilter Pro-Q 4 has got to be the most popular EQ plugin around right now. Every pro producer I know uses it, thanks to its surgical accuracy and boatload of features. It's currently fot $50 off at the moment, and if you don't have it already I highly recommend picking it up.
I use it on every mix I do, and I particularly love the dynamic mode. You can set it to only reduce or increase a particular frequency when it happens, rather than doing it constantly. It makes it great for taming problem frequencies without affecting the overall sound.
The one plugin I've seen in every professional studio I've been to, FabFilter's Pro-Q 4 is the industry standard for EQ. Ultra versatile with a fantastic UI and loads of clever features, it allows you to sculpt your tones exactly to your liking. A $50 discount at Plugin Boutique makes this a must-have for your surgical EQ needs.
Welcome back to the best Black Friday plugin deals on the web! My name's Matt, and I'll be guiding you through all of the Cyber Weekend deals available on music software, from EQ plugins to instrument suites.
I've been making music for well over 20 years, and I've already bought a selection of plugins this week, including the SSL Native Channel Strip 2, which is available for just $19.
I'll be taking you through all of the biggest and best sales up until Black Friday itself lands on the 27th of November, and all the way through the weekend until the Cyber Monday sales on the 30th of November.
Matt has been recording bands since the mid-noughties, cutting his teeth with an M-Audio M-Track 2 and a copy of Cubase on Windows XP. Since then, he's been recording in home and pro studios for bands across the UK, covering everything from djent to jazz. As a MusicRadar writer, Matt regularly reviews interfaces, studio monitors, headphones, and plugins, with over 50 different products to his name in the past year alone. Before becoming a writer, he spent five years in the music retail industry working for Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars, providing expert advice to musicians. He’s an alumnus of Spirit Studios in Manchester, UK, where he studied Studio Engineering, Music Production, and Mastering.
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