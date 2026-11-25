We're so close to the official start of the Black Friday plugin deals, but if you're waiting for it to land on the 27th of November, there's really no need. The best plugin deals of the season are already here, with some mega discounts on FabFilter, Soundtoys, Arturia, SSL, and loads more.

If you want to save money right now, my favourite sale is over at Plugin Boutique. The early access Black Friday deals are in full swing already, with a staggering up to 96% off available. All of the big players are represented, with FabFilter, Sountoys, IK Multimedia, Synchro Arts, Native Instruments, and many more seeing some hefty discounts.

There's plenty of great value buys out there at the moment, and I particularly like the look of this awesome value bundle with 40 plugins worth $2,039.46 for just $69. Black Friday means free plugins, too, so head over to the Waves website to sign up for their annual free plugin.

I'll be keeping this page updated throughout the Cyber Weekend sales, so make sure to check back regularly for the very best plugin deals.

If you want a quick link to the hottest plugin deals right now, here's what I recommend you go check out:

If you already know what you're looking for, here are some links to all the Black Friday sales that are live right now:

Black Friday plugin deals: Editor's picks

FabFilter: Save up to 33%

FabFilter's mixing tools and creative effects are rightly prized by many pro producers. The company's varied bundles offer good value anyway, and with up to 33% off, they are a good way to round out your plugin library.

UAD Mixtape: 10 plugins for $99

This bundle deal lets you pick ten of your most wanted Universal Audio plugins, all for the low price of just $99. It includes some amazing plugins like the Empirical Labs EL8 Distressor, API Vision Channel Strip, SSL 4000 G Bus Compressor, Manley Massive Passive EQ, and loads more, so if you need to stock up, this is the place to do it.

Save 50% ($350) Arturia V Collection 11 Pro: was $699 now $349 at Plugin Boutique If you need a suite of software synths with the ultimate in versatility, this deal on the Arturia V Collection 11 Pro will have you covered no matter what style of music you make. With 45 different virtual instruments and a massive 50% discount at Plugin Boutique, it’s well worth the entry price.

Save 87% ($130) SSL Native Channel Strip 2: was $149 now $19 at Plugin Boutique This is something I've already bought for Black Friday. I love SSL channel strips for their clear layout and intuitive sound shaping. It gives you everything you need to lay an awesome foundation for the tracks in your mix, allowing you to EQ, compress/expand, and gate without switching between different plugins. At just $19 in the Black Friday sale, it's an absolute bargain.

Save 26% ($39) FabFilter Saturn 2: was $149 now $110 at Plugin Boutique On the face of it, Saturn 2 is just a distortion plugin, but it's got so much more depth than that. The ability to distort in bands means you can affect the highs, lows, or mids of a particular source while leaving the other parts untouched. It's super useful as a utility tool as well as a stylistic one, and you can even do things like eliminate hi-hat bleed in your snare mics with the right techniques. It's a must-have for any producer doing dense mixes.

Save 35% ($90) Oeksound Soothe 3: was $259 now $169 at Sweetwater Soothe 3 is a must-have plugin for Black Friday with its ingenious resonance suppression. It looks like an EQ, yet operates partly like a compressor, making it an initially confusing plugin. What you need to know is that it tames harsh, edgy resonances in your mix and despite appearing complex, is incredibly easy to use and see results with. It's got a huge $50 discount over at Sweetwater at the moment, making it perfect timing to get your hands on it - you'll thank me later.

Save 50% ($100) Arturia Pigments 7: was $199 now $99 at Plugin Boutique Save $100 on Arturia’s versatile software synth in Plugin Boutique’s Black Friday sale. With six synthesis types, drag-and-drop modulation, effects, and creative sequencing, Pigments 7 offers plenty for producers who enjoy building their own sounds. The offer runs until November 29.

Save 85% ($170) IK Multimedia AmpliTube 5: was $199.99 now $29.99 at IK Multimedia IK Multimedia’s AmpliTube 5 is a strong contender for the last word in digital amp modelling software. Not only are its amp models a three-dimensional delight, but you can practically capture them in three dimensions too, with mic models and virtual placement thereof. It’s a digital studio like no other, and it’s just $29.99 for a limited time. A frankly gratuitous 85% discount on one of the pre-eminent guitar amp modelling studios; a particularly hard Black Friday deal to turn down.

Waves: 3 for $49.99, 6 for $99.98

Choose from a selection of 200 plugins in the Waves Black Friday Month sale, with three for just $49.99 six for the low price of $99.98. Even when considering the already hugely reduced sale price of Waves’ plugins, this represents a big saving, but compared to regular retail price, it’s a truly excellent deal. There is no need to choose plugins from the same collection either, so this is a great way to cherry-pick just the plugins you need.

🆓 Free plugins

Waves: Free plugin!

Waves will be launching a brand new plugin this Black Friday, and better yet, they’ll be giving it away for free. We don't yet know what it is; all we have to go by is this cryptic hand-drawn control knob. To get in on the action, just sign up over at the Waves site to be notified as soon as it is released. Be advised, licenses are limited to the sign-up period and will end eventually.

Plugin Boutique: 400+ free plugins!

If you're looking for free stuff, there's an excellent selection available at Plugin Boutique. With 401 free plugins available (yes, I counted them) there's a mixture of full plugins, trials, lite versions, and utility software all available for the low price of absolutely nothing. You'll need to take a proper hard look through to find the best stuff, but it's a great way to save even more money in Black Friday season.

Waves Free Plugin Bundle: at Waves Audio Affiliate Program Waves Free Plugin Bundle: 9 plugins $0

If you want to score some free plugins this Black Friday, check out the Waves free plugin bundle. It includes 9 plugins with an EQ, compressor, convolution reverb, amp simulator, synthesizer, distortion plugin, and loads more. Ideal for those just getting started in music production, it's another great free Black Friday plugin deal you should pick up right now.

Kiloheartz Essentials: 35 free plugins

The KiloHeartz Essentials Bundle is insane value for money, and perfect for producers who are just taking up the craft for the first time. Featuring a full 35 totally free plugins, it covers everything from EQs, compressors, delays, reverbs, transient shapers, filters, and pretty much any other type of plugin. They’re super simple to use, making them great for learning your craft on and with so many available for nothing, it’s one of the best value plugin deals you can get.

Audio Plugin Deals: Free bundle

This incredibly generous bundle from Audio Plugin Deals gives you $211 worth of content for absolutely nothing, making it one of the best value deals around for Black Friday. It includes 7 Kontakt libraries that comprise instruments and samples, making it a boon for anyone who makes music in the box. Bear in mind that this won’t work with the free version of Kontakt however, so you’ll need the full version in order to get the most out of this deal.

iZotope Vocal Doubler: Free vocal plugin

This one is actually available year-round, but if you’re on the hunt for free plugins I can highly recommend iZotope’s Vocal Doubler. It’s a great way to add that subtle depth you get from multiple vocal takes when you’ve only got a single take to work with. The super clean UI makes it really easy to use, and you can add stereo separation or more variation between the real take and the simulated one.

Native Instruments Supercharger: Free compressor

Native Instruments’ Supercharger is a tube compression emulation that not only tames transients but adds a characterful drive to your sounds. This free version works with a single knob, making it another great one for beginners to dive into compressing sounds. I’ve found it works great on vocals and drums in particular, and the mix knob is a really handy way of doing super quick parallel compression when you don’t want to smash the life out of your tracks.

🎤 Vocal plugin deals

Save 74% ($110) Universal Audio Avalon VT-737 Tube Channel Strip: was $149 now $39 at Universal Audio Another bit of outboard gear I’m very familiar with, the Avalon BT-737 Tube Channel Strip can be characterised with a single word - clean. Seemingly no matter how hard you push it the preamps still remain incredibly transparent, delivering a glossy sheen to whatever signals you feed it. With preamp, opto-compressor, and EQ I use it a lot for vocals, but it’s versatile enough to take a shine to pretty much any instrument.

Save 82% ($164.01) Waves Clarity Vx: was $199 now $34.99 at Waves Audio Affiliate Program An AI-driven noise removal tool built for vocal isolation and cleanup. It strips background noise while keeping the voice intact, making it valuable for producers who rely on samples, field recordings or less-than-ideal takes. A genuine time saver for anyone handling spoken or sung audio.

Save 70% ($69.01) Waves DeBreath: was $99 now $29.99 at Waves Audio Affiliate Program A specialist tool that automatically removes or reduces breaths in vocal recordings. Perfect for podcasters, narration producers and vocal-heavy mixes where cleanup usually eats time. Set it, fine tune it, move on. Not glamorous, but absolutely essential once you’ve used it.

🎛️ EQ plugin deals

Save 35% ($90) Oeksound Soothe 3: was $259 now $169 at Sweetwater Soothe 3 is a must-have plugin for Black Friday with its ingenious resonance suppression. It looks like an EQ, yet operates partly like a compressor, making it an initially confusing plugin. What you need to know is that it tames harsh, edgy resonances in your mix and despite appearing complex, is incredibly easy to use and see results with. It's got a huge $50 discount over at Sweetwater at the moment, making it perfect timing to get your hands on it - you'll thank me later.

Save 87% ($130) SSL Native Channel Strip 2: was $149 now $19 at Plugin Boutique This is something I've already bought for Black Friday. I love SSL channel strips for their clear layout and intuitive sound shaping. It gives you everything you need to lay an awesome foundation for the tracks in your mix, allowing you to EQ, compress/expand, and gate without switching between different plugins. At just $19 in the Black Friday sale, it's an absolute bargain.

Save 34% ($101.66) LANDR Mastering Plugin PRO: was $299 now $197.34 at Plugin Boutique Whether you use this AI-powered beast as the starting point for your mastering journey, or just let it handle the whole thing, you'll be more than satisfied with its punchy results - which offer ample room for fine-tuning

Save 80% ($119.01) Waves Scheps Omni Channel: was $149 now $29.99 at Waves Audio Affiliate Program I've used the Scheps Omni Channel on pretty much every instrument at some point, whether adding a light touch of vibe or totally transforming the properties of an audio source. It's a 5-module channel strip that features preamp, EQ, de-essing, compressor, and gating, making it a proper Swiss-army knife tool for your productions. There are loads of great presets built into it that make a good starting point for beginners, and if you know your stuff, plenty of options to tweak and shape your sounds.

📉 Compression plugin deals

Save 47% ($70) Universal Audio SSL 4000 G Bus Compressor: was $149 now $79 at Universal Audio While I don’t have an actual one of these to use, it doesn’t stop me from putting the SSL 4000 G Bus Compressor on pretty much all of my productions. It works amazingly on a drum bus for adding punch, as well as on the master bus for helping add that final touch of cohesion in the mix-down phase. I love how it’s really easy to get a good sound out of it, and the built-in presets give you a strong starting point even if you’re not an expert in compression. Read more: Universal Audio SSL 4000 G Bus Compressor review

Save 80% ($119.01) Waves CLA-76: was $149 now $29.99 at Waves Audio Affiliate Program One of the all-time classic compressor plugins , Waves CLA-76 is many producers' go-to for drum busses. It can add a specific character that will make your drums sound like they're being hit harder, without drastically increasing your peak levels. It's not just viable on drums, though; it really is a Swiss-army style comp that can do the job on guitars, vocals, pianos , and pretty much anything else, so well worth picking up at this bargain price point.

Save 75% ($150) Universal Audio 1176 Collection: was $199 now $49 at Plugin Boutique Even if you already own a 76-style compressor plugin, this is one of the best Black Friday plugin deals I've ever seen. Normally retailing at $199 it's got a humongous 75% discount, taking the price down to less than your average family takeaway. Capturing all the characteristics of the original hardware units, I reach for these plugins a lot when I'm mixing.

🔁 Delay plugin deals

Save 25% ($37) FabFilter Timeless 3: was $149 now $112 at Plugin Boutique This vintage-inspired tape delay is one I actually reach for ahead of some of the more guitar-friendly alternatives in my arsenal. It’s full of warmth, flexible modulation, filter sweeps and true stereo delay. At this price, it’s a no-brainer if you want lush echoes or experimental textures.

🌌 Reverb plugin deals

Save 25% ($50) FabFilter Pro-R 2: was $199 now $149 at Plugin Boutique Expanding hugely on the original Pro-R, the mark II version of FabFilter's reverb plugin significantly ups its game. Available with a tasty $49 discount at Plugin Boutique, like FabFilter's other plugins you get loads of versatility in how you shape your tones with ducking, auto-gate, saturation, and freeze controls all built-in directly.

📼 Saturation plugin deals

Save 26% ($39) FabFilter Saturn 2: was $149 now $110 at Plugin Boutique On the face of it, Saturn 2 is just a distortion plugin, but it's got so much more depth than that. The ability to distort in bands means you can affect the highs, lows, or mids of a particular source while leaving the other parts untouched. It's super useful as a utility tool as well as a stylistic one, and you can even do things like eliminate hi-hat bleed in your snare mics with the right techniques. It's a must-have for any producer doing dense mixes.

Save 80% ($119.01) Waves Kramer Master Tape : was $149 now $29.99 at Waves Audio Affiliate Program If you've got an instrument track that just isn't quite sitting right, or you want to add some extra texture to the whole mix, Waves Kramer Master Tape is a fantastic analogue tape emulation. It adds a really punchy sound and is based on a machine that has featured on loads of classic records. There are plenty of controls for tweaking it to your exact specifications, which makes it super versatile in the mix.

Save 41% ($20) Universal Audio Oxide Tape Recorder: was $49 now $29 at Universal Audio Another plugin I use on pretty much everything, the Oxide Tape Recorder is a regular customer on my drum bus, adding punch and low end warmth to the overall kit sound. It’s super easy to use unlike an actual tape machine, meaning you can apply it effectively with a minimum of fuss. It’s great for getting that final bit of warmth onto any instrument, and is really effective used on buses to help glue everything together.

🎸 Guitar plugin deals

Save 85% ($170) IK Multimedia Amplitube 5: was $199.99 now $29.99 at IK Multimedia IK Multimedia's Amplitube 5 is currently a ridiculous 85% off on IK Multimedia’s official site. It’s the ultimate all-in-one package for guitar players wanting to jack into the software-production universe without compromise. If that sounds like you, then this is probably the number one thing I’d stress you to get over this weekend.

Save 77% ($99.01) Waves GTR3: was $129 now $29.99 at Waves Audio Affiliate Program A complete virtual guitar rig with amps, cabs, stomps and routing options. It delivers fast workflows and versatile tones without fuss. Whether you track guitars daily or just need a reliable all-rounder for writing, GTR3 covers a surprising range for the price.

🥁 Drum plugin deals

Save 75% ($266) Modalics Bundle: was $355 now $89 at modalics.com A huge saving on this collection of top-tier drum (and a few nifty effect) plugins. Beat Scholar and MINDst Drums are the real draw here, and provide versatile control over every element of a drum performance

🎹 Instruments

Save 50% ($100) Arturia Pigments 7: was $199 now $99 at Plugin Boutique Save $100 on Arturia’s versatile software synth in Plugin Boutique’s Black Friday sale. With six synthesis types, drag-and-drop modulation, effects, and creative sequencing, Pigments 7 offers plenty for producers who enjoy building their own sounds. The offer runs until November 29.

Save 50% ($350) Arturia V Collection 11 Pro: was $699 now $349 at Plugin Boutique If you need a suite of software synths with the ultimate in versatility, this deal on the Arturia V Collection 11 Pro will have you covered no matter what style of music you make. With 45 different virtual instruments and a massive 50% discount at Plugin Boutique, it’s well worth the entry price.