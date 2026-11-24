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Black Friday plugin deals 2026 LIVE: The latest deals on music production software
Get the lowdown on the best early deals on plugins and software ahead of Cyber Weekend, and it's live!
Cyber Weekend is just around the corner, with Black Friday set to land on November 27. If you're holding out for the best Black Friday plugin deals, you needn't. Pretty much every full sale is already live, and there are some staggeringly good deals on software out there at the moment.
If you want to save money right now, my favourite sale is over at Plugin Boutique. The early access Black Friday deals are in full swing already, with a staggering up to 96% off available. All of the big players are represented, with FabFilter, Sountoys, IK Multimedia, Synchro Arts, Native Instruments, and many more seeing some hefty discounts.
There's plenty of great value buys out there at the moment, and I particularly like the look of this awesome value bundle with 40 plugins worth $2,039.46 for just $69. Black Friday means free plugins, too, so head over to the Waves website to sign up for their annual free plugin.
We'll be keeping this page updated throughout the Cyber Weekend sales, so make sure to check back regularly for the very best plugin deals.
Black Friday plugin deals: Quick links
If you want a quick link to the hottest plugin deals right now, here's what I recommend you go check out:
- FabFilter plugins: 25% off
- UAD Mixtape: 10 plugins just $99
- SSL: Native Bus Comp just $19
- Waves multi-buy: 3 plugins $49.99
- Waves: Free Black Friday plugin
- Synchro Arts: 40% off VocAlign
- Sonnox: Inflator & Limiter just $64
- Cableguys Bundle: 15 plugins just $149
If you already know what you're looking for, here are some links to all the Black Friday sales that are live right now:
- 🇺🇸 Deals
- Plugin Boutique: Early Black Friday
- Waves: Up to 95% off
- Native Instruments: Up to $666 off
- IK Multimedia: Save on Max software
- Avid: 33% off Pro Tools
- Antares: Over 70% off AutoTune
- Guitar Center: 30% off pre-Black Friday
- Sweetwater: Save on software
- Positive Grid: BIAS X 40% off
- 🇬🇧 Deals
- Thomann: Up to 70% off Cyber Sale
- Gear 4 Music: Early Black Friday sale
Black Friday plugin deals: Editor's picks
FabFilter: Save up to 33%
FabFilter's mixing tools and creative effects are rightly prized by many pro producers. The company's varied bundles offer good value anyway, and with up to 33% off, they are a good way to round out your plugin library.
UAD Mixtape: 10 plugins for $99
This bundle deal lets you pick ten of your most wanted Universal Audio plugins, all for the low price of just $99. It includes some amazing plugins like the Empirical Labs EL8 Distressor, API Vision Channel Strip, SSL 4000 G Bus Compressor, Manley Massive Passive EQ, and loads more, so if you need to stock up, this is the place to do it.
If you need a suite of software synths with the ultimate in versatility, this deal on the Arturia V Collection 11 Pro will have you covered no matter what style of music you make. With 45 different virtual instruments and a massive 50% discount at Plugin Boutique, it’s well worth the entry price.
This is something I've already bought for Black Friday. I love SSL channel strips for their clear layout and intuitive sound shaping. It gives you everything you need to lay an awesome foundation for the tracks in your mix, allowing you to EQ, compress/expand, and gate without switching between different plugins. At just $19 in the Black Friday sale, it's an absolute bargain.
On the face of it, Saturn 2 is just a distortion plugin, but it's got so much more depth than that. The ability to distort in bands means you can affect the highs, lows, or mids of a particular source while leaving the other parts untouched. It's super useful as a utility tool as well as a stylistic one, and you can even do things like eliminate hi-hat bleed in your snare mics with the right techniques. It's a must-have for any producer doing dense mixes.
Save $100 on Arturia’s versatile software synth in Plugin Boutique’s Black Friday sale. With six synthesis types, drag-and-drop modulation, effects, and creative sequencing, Pigments 7 offers plenty for producers who enjoy building their own sounds. The offer runs until November 29.
IK Multimedia’s AmpliTube 5 is a strong contender for the last word in digital amp modelling software. Not only are its amp models a three-dimensional delight, but you can practically capture them in three dimensions too, with mic models and virtual placement thereof. It’s a digital studio like no other, and it’s just $29.99 for a limited time. A frankly gratuitous 85% discount on one of the pre-eminent guitar amp modelling studios; a particularly hard Black Friday deal to turn down.
Waves: 3 for $49.99, 6 for $99.98
Choose from a selection of 200 plugins in the Waves Black Friday Month sale, with three for just $49.99 six for the low price of $99.98. Even when considering the already hugely reduced sale price of Waves’ plugins, this represents a big saving, but compared to regular retail price, it’s a truly excellent deal. There is no need to choose plugins from the same collection either, so this is a great way to cherry-pick just the plugins you need.
🆓 Free plugins
Waves: Free plugin!
Waves will be launching a brand new plugin this Black Friday, and better yet, they’ll be giving it away for free. We don't yet know what it is; all we have to go by is this cryptic hand-drawn control knob. To get in on the action, just sign up over at the Waves site to be notified as soon as it is released. Be advised, licenses are limited to the sign-up period and will end eventually.
Audio Plugin Deals: Free bundle
This incredibly generous bundle from Audio Plugin Deals gives you $211 worth of content for absolutely nothing, making it one of the best value deals around for Black Friday. It includes 7 Kontakt libraries that comprise instruments and samples, making it a boon for anyone who makes music in the box. Bear in mind that this won’t work with the free version of Kontakt however, so you’ll need the full version in order to get the most out of this deal.
iZotope Vocal Doubler: Free vocal plugin
This one is actually available year-round, but if you’re on the hunt for free plugins I can highly recommend iZotope’s Vocal Doubler. It’s a great way to add that subtle depth you get from multiple vocal takes when you’ve only got a single take to work with. The super clean UI makes it really easy to use, and you can add stereo separation or more variation between the real take and the simulated one.
Kiloheartz Essentials: 35 free plugins
The KiloHeartz Essentials Bundle is insane value for money, and perfect for producers who are just taking up the craft for the first time. Featuring a full 35 totally free plugins, it covers everything from EQs, compressors, delays, reverbs, transient shapers, filters, and pretty much any other type of plugin. They’re super simple to use, making them great for learning your craft on and with so many available for nothing, it’s one of the best value plugin deals you can get.
Native Instruments Supercharger: Free compressor
Native Instruments’ Supercharger is a tube compression emulation that not only tames transients but adds a characterful drive to your sounds. This free version works with a single knob, making it another great one for beginners to dive into compressing sounds. I’ve found it works great on vocals and drums in particular, and the mix knob is a really handy way of doing super quick parallel compression when you don’t want to smash the life out of your tracks.
🎤 Vocal plugin deals
Another bit of outboard gear I’m very familiar with, the Avalon BT-737 Tube Channel Strip can be characterised with a single word - clean. Seemingly no matter how hard you push it the preamps still remain incredibly transparent, delivering a glossy sheen to whatever signals you feed it. With preamp, opto-compressor, and EQ I use it a lot for vocals, but it’s versatile enough to take a shine to pretty much any instrument.
An AI-driven noise removal tool built for vocal isolation and cleanup. It strips background noise while keeping the voice intact, making it valuable for producers who rely on samples, field recordings or less-than-ideal takes. A genuine time saver for anyone handling spoken or sung audio.
A specialist tool that automatically removes or reduces breaths in vocal recordings. Perfect for podcasters, narration producers and vocal-heavy mixes where cleanup usually eats time. Set it, fine tune it, move on. Not glamorous, but absolutely essential once you’ve used it.
🎛️ EQ plugin deals
Whether you use this AI-powered beast as the starting point for your mastering journey, or just let it handle the whole thing, you'll be more than satisfied with its punchy results - which offer ample room for fine-tuning
I've used the Scheps Omni Channel on pretty much every instrument at some point, whether adding a light touch of vibe or totally transforming the properties of an audio source. It's a 5-module channel strip that features preamp, EQ, de-essing, compressor, and gating, making it a proper Swiss-army knife tool for your productions. There are loads of great presets built into it that make a good starting point for beginners, and if you know your stuff, plenty of options to tweak and shape your sounds.
📉 Compression plugin deals
While I don’t have an actual one of these to use, it doesn’t stop me from putting the SSL 4000 G Bus Compressor on pretty much all of my productions. It works amazingly on a drum bus for adding punch, as well as on the master bus for helping add that final touch of cohesion in the mix-down phase. I love how it’s really easy to get a good sound out of it, and the built-in presets give you a strong starting point even if you’re not an expert in compression.
One of the all-time classic compressor plugins, Waves CLA-76 is many producers' go-to for drum busses. It can add a specific character that will make your drums sound like they're being hit harder, without drastically increasing your peak levels. It's not just viable on drums, though; it really is a Swiss-army style comp that can do the job on guitars, vocals, pianos, and pretty much anything else, so well worth picking up at this bargain price point.
Even if you already own a 76-style compressor plugin, this is one of the best Black Friday plugin deals I've ever seen. Normally retailing at $199 it's got a humongous 75% discount, taking the price down to less than your average family takeaway. Capturing all the characteristics of the original hardware units, I reach for these plugins a lot when I'm mixing.
🔁 Delay plugin deals
This vintage-inspired tape delay is one I actually reach for ahead of some of the more guitar-friendly alternatives in my arsenal. It’s full of warmth, flexible modulation, filter sweeps and true stereo delay. At this price, it’s a no-brainer if you want lush echoes or experimental textures.
🌌 Reverb plugin deals
Expanding hugely on the original Pro-R, the mark II version of FabFilter's reverb plugin significantly ups its game. Available with a tasty $49 discount at Plugin Boutique, like FabFilter's other plugins you get loads of versatility in how you shape your tones with ducking, auto-gate, saturation, and freeze controls all built-in directly.
A hybrid reverb with deep editing, modulation, advanced damping control and sophisticated shaping tools. It fits cleanly into everything from cinematic tails to tight mix spaces. Ideal for producers who want tweakable ambience instead of the usual set-and-forget algorithmic wash.
📼 Saturation plugin deals
If you've got an instrument track that just isn't quite sitting right, or you want to add some extra texture to the whole mix, Waves Kramer Master Tape is a fantastic analogue tape emulation. It adds a really punchy sound and is based on a machine that has featured on loads of classic records. There are plenty of controls for tweaking it to your exact specifications, which makes it super versatile in the mix.
Another plugin I use on pretty much everything, the Oxide Tape Recorder is a regular customer on my drum bus, adding punch and low end warmth to the overall kit sound. It’s super easy to use unlike an actual tape machine, meaning you can apply it effectively with a minimum of fuss. It’s great for getting that final bit of warmth onto any instrument, and is really effective used on buses to help glue everything together.
🎸 Guitar plugin deals
IK Multimedia's Amplitube 5 is currently a ridiculous 85% off on IK Multimedia’s official site. It’s the ultimate all-in-one package for guitar players wanting to jack into the software-production universe without compromise. If that sounds like you, then this is probably the number one thing I’d stress you to get over this weekend.
IK Multimedia was the first to create a perfectly modelled bass instrument, and MODO Bass 2 is still the gold standard for instant live-sounding low-end as far as I'm concerned. At 75% off you shouldn't miss this
A complete virtual guitar rig with amps, cabs, stomps and routing options. It delivers fast workflows and versatile tones without fuss. Whether you track guitars daily or just need a reliable all-rounder for writing, GTR3 covers a surprising range for the price.
🥁 Drum plugin deals
A huge saving on this collection of top-tier drum (and a few nifty effect) plugins. Beat Scholar and MINDst Drums are the real draw here, and provide versatile control over every element of a drum performance
🎹 Instruments
The authentic sound of five analog giants that you’d have to pay an arm-and-a-leg for (literally, probably) are accessible for probably the cheapest price they’ve ever been. These are some truly legendary instruments, albeit in software form (I mean, in my book - that’s a pro, not a con!)
🔴 Live updates
LIVE: Latest Updates
50% off soft synths
There's some super deals on Arturia instruments at the moment, with both Pigments 7 and the V Collection 11 Pro heavily discounted at the moment.
Pigments is one of our favourite synth plugins here at MusicRadar, earning a full five-star review when we got hands-on with it last year.
Check out our Arturia Pigments review
Save $100 on Arturia’s versatile software synth in Plugin Boutique’s Black Friday sale. With six synthesis types, drag-and-drop modulation, effects, and creative sequencing, Pigments 7 offers plenty for producers who enjoy building their own sounds. The offer runs until November 29.
The V Collection is a great all-in-one synth sound station that's great for genre-hopping producers. With 45 instruments, including some crazy accurate recreations of the most hallowed synthesizers ever made, it's a real smorgasbord of synths.
Check out our Arturia V Collection review
If you need a suite of software synths with the ultimate in versatility, this deal on the Arturia V Collection 11 Pro will have you covered no matter what style of music you make. With 45 different virtual instruments and a massive 50% discount at Plugin Boutique, it’s well worth the entry price.
If you want to learn more, check out our Pigments vs Serum video:
Get a polished mix for less
The Oeksound Black Friday sale went live a few days ago, and you can currently get Soothe 3 for just $169. It's an amazing tool that I love for taming harshness in cymbals or guitars, and getting rid of resonances in vocals without removing the character of the sound.
It's currently $90 off at Sweetwater, and its a great tool that works alongside normal EQing to give your tracks a really polished sound. This new version also features a low latency mode so you can use it during the recording process.
Soothe 3 is a must-have plugin for Black Friday with its ingenious resonance suppression. It looks like an EQ, yet operates partly like a compressor, making it an initially confusing plugin. What you need to know is that it tames harsh, edgy resonances in your mix and despite appearing complex, is incredibly easy to use and see results with. It's got a huge $50 discount over at Sweetwater at the moment, making it perfect timing to get your hands on it - you'll thank me later.
10 plugins for less than $10 each
I love Universal Audio plugins and frequently use them on my mixes. This deal that enables you to get 10 of them for just $99 is a brilliant option if you're stocking up for Black Friday.
You can choose from 52 plugins, which includes channel strips, compressors, EQs, reverbs, tape plugins, amp simulators, synthesizers, and loads more. It's the ideal way to build yourself an arsenal of utility and creative tools without forking out loads.
UAD Mixtape: 10 plugins for $99
This bundle deal lets you pick ten of your most wanted Universal Audio plugins, all for the low price of just $99. It includes some amazing plugins like the Empirical Labs EL8 Distressor, API Vision Channel Strip, SSL 4000 G Bus Compressor, Manley Massive Passive EQ, and loads more, so if you need to stock up, this is the place to do it.
A $19 channel strip
This is another plugin I've just bought, mainly because I love the workflow of an SSL channel strip. It's also ridiculously cheap at just $19, making it less than your average takeaway these days.
It's got everything you need to build the foundations of your mix, best used once you've cleaned up and edited your tracks to add some of that je nai se quoi. With EQ, compressor/expander, gate, panning and volume in one plugin, it gives you that analogue workflow for very little money up front.
This is something I've already bought for Black Friday. I love SSL channel strips for their clear layout and intuitive sound shaping. It gives you everything you need to lay an awesome foundation for the tracks in your mix, allowing you to EQ, compress/expand, and gate without switching between different plugins. At just $19 in the Black Friday sale, it's an absolute bargain.
Free plugin alert
What better way to start the day than with a free plugin? Although there aren't as many free options as I saw last year, Waves' annual free plugin is expected to drop on Black Friday itself.
If you want it, all you have to do his head over to the Waves site and sign up to receive a brand new plugin, totally free. Licenses are limited, so make sure to get it done sooner rather than later.
All we've got to go by is this mysterious pink, hand-drawn image to go by; any guesses as to what it might be?
Waves: Free plugin!
Waves will be launching a brand new plugin this Black Friday, and better yet, they’ll be giving it away for free. We don't yet know what it is; all we have to go by is this cryptic hand-drawn control knob. To get in on the action, just sign up over at the Waves site to be notified as soon as it is released. Be advised, licenses are limited to the sign-up period and will end eventually.
More than just distortion
FabFilter Saturn 2 is on my shopping list for this year, and it's already discounted by 26% at Plugin Boutique, bringing the price to just above the $100 mark. It's way more than just a typical distortion plugin, as I'll demonstrate.
On the face of it, Saturn 2 is just a distortion plugin, but it's got so much more depth than that. The ability to distort in bands means you can affect the highs, lows, or mids of a particular source while leaving the other parts untouched. It's super useful as a utility tool as well as a stylistic one, and you can even do things like eliminate hi-hat bleed in your snare mics with the right techniques. It's a must-have for any producer doing dense mixes.
Ever heard of the FabFilter Saturn 2 trick to reduce cymbal bleed? It's a super quick and efficient way to tame hi hats and cymbals leaking into your other drum tracks. By splitting the bands you can control how much high end you want to hear, expanding or gating the high ends to cut the cymbal and hi hat bleed down to basically nothing.
It's great for decluttering your drum mixes and opening up more space for additional processing. Here's a video of Nolly from GGD explaining how it works.
50% off better drum sounds
I've been using Superior Drummer 3 to beef up my drums for the past year. I got it discounted in the Black Friday sales last year, and I'm not annoyed about it or anything, but it's even cheaper this year with a massive $200 discount at Sweetwater.
Superior has an awesome feature that lets me drag my audio into the plugin itself, automatically creating a MIDI map which I can then assign a sampled sound to for extra consistency. Then I just drag it back into the DAW and blend it in with my original track for a massive and consistent drum sound.
The ultimate drum software just got a massive $200 discount over at Sweetwater. Packed full of ultra-realistic drum tones with endless tweakability, whether you're recording entirely in the box you're looking to sample-replace, or backing up real-world drum recordings, Superior Drummer 3's offering is unparalleled.
Read more: Toontrack Superior Drummer 3 review
Welcome to the Black Friday plugin deals LIVE
Good morning!
My name's Matt, and I'll be updating this page with the very best Black Friday plugin deals throughout the day. I've been covering deals for over four years now, and as a working producer, I've got my own stake in finding the very best software for the lowest price.
Although Black Friday itself is not until the 27th of November, there are absolutely loads of plugin deals available right now. I'll be keeping a close eye on everything that's going on and bringing you the very best plugin savings, handpicked by an expert.
If you're ready to up your production game for 2027, let's get to it...
Matt has been recording bands since the mid-noughties, cutting his teeth with an M-Audio M-Track 2 and a copy of Cubase on Windows XP. Since then, he's been recording in home and pro studios for bands across the UK, covering everything from djent to jazz. As a MusicRadar writer, Matt regularly reviews interfaces, studio monitors, headphones, and plugins, with over 50 different products to his name in the past year alone. Before becoming a writer, he spent five years in the music retail industry working for Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars, providing expert advice to musicians. He’s an alumnus of Spirit Studios in Manchester, UK, where he studied Studio Engineering, Music Production, and Mastering.
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