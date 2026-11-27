Universal Audio’s Black Friday push is confusing, complicated, and brilliant. The top-tier audio interface and plug-in firm has opened up its entire software catalogue, and is allowing you to build your own bundle, making big savings and harvesting BOGOFs-galore as you do.

Here's the deal: pick any bundle of 2, 3, 6 or 10 UA goodies, and then pick the same amount again - free! And whatever you do, don't fail to apply the code EXTRA10 to save a further 10% this weekend.

BOGOF Universal Audio plug-in bundle BOGOF madness: at Universal Audio Build a bundle of 2, 3, 6 or 10 of 120+ Universal Audio goodies, and select the same amount again FREE. PLUS use code EXTRA10 for an extra - yes - 10% off.

So, where to start? Why not at the high end of things with the stellar Capitol Rooms, which is the only official emulation out there of the Capitol Building recording suite, including Rooms A & B, where AAA stars from Frank Sinatra and Bob Marley to Billie Eilish have worked and, better still, the storied underground chambers whose legendary reverb birthed, amongst many other historic recordings, The Beach Boys' Good Vibrations.



Or if that's a bit too much polish for you, you hipster, at the other end of the sonic spectrum, Vibe Analog Machines is the perfect sonic depolisher to add gritty tape textures and/or tube warmth to your mix with 10 easy-to-use machines.



In between, there's something for everyone in the available 120+ plug-ins on offer. We suggest you get amongst it.

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