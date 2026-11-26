King Crimson in 1969. Michael Giles is bottom right, next to Robert Fripp

Michael Giles, the drummer who was among the founder members of King Crimson has died, aged 84.

His passing has been announced by the band’s label DGM. Giles apparently died on Monday (23 November). No cause of death has been mentioned as yet.

The statement says: “Michael was instrumental in establishing King Crimson as one of the most innovative and influential bands in the history of progressive music. His extraordinary rhythmic imagination, musical sensitivity and highly inventive approach to drumming were fundamental to the band’s pioneering sound.”

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Indeed. Giles was a key member of the group who came from nowhere to achieve sudden success and acclaim in 1969. The drummer, his brother Peter, and Robert Fripp had been in a trio, named Giles, Giles and Fripp that traded in acoustic hippy pop.

When Peter quit, Giles and Fripp, reconstituted the freshly-named group, adding Greg Lake on bass, multi-instrumenalist Ian McDonald and Pete Sinfield as lyricist. Their first gig was in April 1969. By July they were supporting the Stones at Hyde Park and in October released their much-praised debut album In The Court Of The Crimson King.

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That record was a sensation and with its shifting time signatures and tempi and mixture of psychedelia, rock and jazz was a major signpost in the development of prog rock.

Giles was a key musician in the band’s early lineup and he knew it, as he pointed out in a later interview with Shindig magazine: “As far as I’m aware there was no competition to be the best musician in the band – it was enough for me to be competing with myself.”

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“We all played to the best of our ability, encouraged and stimulated to go further by what the others were playing, and my drumming on In The Court Of is a natural instinctive human response to the sounds created around me by Robert, Ian and Greg plus Pete’s words. The spirit of KC ’69 was an open collaboration of ideas, energy, freedom of expression, spontaneity and taking risks by going into the unknown.”

King Crimson fell apart quickly, and Giles left after a US tour (“I found touring to be tedious, tiresome, turgid and tawdry,” he remarked to Shindig), though he contributed drums to the follow-up In The Wake Of Poseidon.

He and McDonald formed a duo and released an album, titled, er, McDonald and Giles, after which he opted for the life of a session musician. Over the years, he played with Steve Winwood, Bryan Ferry, Leo Sayer and Neil Sedaka amongst others.

He also released two solo albums along the way, 2001’s Progress and Shadows/ Solo, a compilation of unreleased material he had accumulated over the decades.