The Black Friday plugin deals keep coming thick and fast, and this one is a real doozy. Over at the Universal Audio site, you can pick from a list of ten plugins, bagging your choice for just $1 . It includes a preamp, channel strip, and compressor, plus some neat effects like delay, chorus, distortion, and more.

Following their free plugin giveaway from last year, this year Universal Audio is offering producers the chance to fill a gap in their arsenal by picking up a plugin for just $1. All you need to do is add one of the plugins to your basket, then use the code BFPICK1 to get it discounted down to a single digit.

Universal Audio: 1 plugin $1

This is a great deal for any producer looking to fill a gap in their plugin library. Simply head over to the Universal Audio website and take your pick of one plugin from a list of ten for just $1. Whether you need a preamp, EQ, or some essential effects like delay and chorus, everyone in the music community can benefit from this one.

If you’re unsure what to go for, I’ve used loads of UA plugins over the years, and here’s what I’d recommend. Vibe Analog Machines was the first to catch my eye . It’s a creative distortion plugin that’s great for saturating sounds to blend them or bring them out in the mix. It’s got a bunch of different voices you can use, from vintage to modern, and I love the ability to add a bit of warble to get things sounding really vintage.

If you haven’t tried adding channel strips to your workflow, the LA-6176 Signature Channel Strip is a great starting point . I love channel strips for their all-in-one workflow enhancements, allowing you to get a good foundation on your tracks before adding more creative effects. It combines the UA 610 tube preamp with an 1176 or LA-2A compressor in one handy plugin.

Finally, I’m shouting out the Brigade Chorus . As a guitar player, the pedal-style layout is super familiar, and it makes for a super quick platform to tweak the sounds. It can do subtle movements or properly seasick sounds that detune your original for a really thick chorus tone. The vibrato mode adds extra flexibility, and I particularly like it on vocals and guitars.

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