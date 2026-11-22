Changing recording software is a bigger commitment than picking up another plugin, so a discount alone wouldn’t convince me to switch. Universal Audio’s LUNA Studio makes a more interesting proposition, though. At $99 instead of its regular $199 , it combines a recording environment with a substantial selection of instruments, processors and integrated studio tools. That’s a $100 saving on the full licence in UA’s Black Friday sale.

What draws me in is the emphasis on recording and mixing, particularly the built-in tape and console emulations. If your idea of a productive evening involves tracking guitars, arranging vocals and getting a mix together, there’s an appealing sense of purpose here.

We praised the smooth workflow in our review of the original release of Luna in 2020 . The software has changed substantially since then, but that early enthusiasm provides useful context for anyone curious about UA’s approach to making records. If you’re in the market for a new DAW, this is a great Black Friday music deal to cash in on.

Universal Audio Luna Studio Save 50% on the full LUNA Studio licence for Mac and Windows. UA’s recording software includes UAD plugins, instruments, built-in tape and console extensions, and advanced creative tools. A tempting upgrade for existing LUNA Free users, or an opportunity to explore a different recording workflow.

The distinction between LUNA Free and LUNA Studio matters. You can already start recording in the free version; this offer is for the expanded package, which succeeds LUNA Pro. It’s available for macOS and Windows, so the Mac-and-Apollo requirements discussed in our original review shouldn’t be taken as a description of today’s software.

For me, the included processing is where things become especially attractive. The package features tools such as the API Vision Channel Strip, Pultec Passive EQ Collection, Studer A800 and Ampex ATR-102, alongside instruments including Ravel and Opal. I like the prospect of having a coherent selection ready for a project, particularly when the alternative is spending the first hour deciding which plugins to load.

There are more contemporary workflow features, too. Stem separation offers possibilities for remixing and practice, while chord extraction can map harmony from an audio recording. Audio-to-MIDI conversion, which requires Melodyne and LUNA Studio, provides another route for developing a recorded idea into an arrangement. I’m especially interested in tools that help move a promising performance forward without breaking the flow to rebuild everything manually.

I’d see this as most compelling for existing LUNA Free users who want the additional tools, or home recordists willing to spend time learning a different environment. There’s also a $49 promotional upgrade from LUNA Pro, so existing owners should check that option before buying the full licence. UA’s wider sale runs until November 30 at 11:59pm Pacific Time. At $99, I think the complete package deserves attention well beyond the headline discount.

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