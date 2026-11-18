IK Multimedia may have lost a little sense in the run-up to Black Friday - chopping 85% off their excellent core amp modelling studio is the digital-audio steal of the century. I know it’s the season for sweet deals, but dropping their guitar modelling software AmpliTube 5 to just $/€29.99 for a limited time is something else.

Save 85% ($170) IK Multimedia AmpliTube 5: was $199.99 now $29.99 at IK Multimedia AmpliTube 5 is an emporium of virtual guitar tones from amps popular, classic and rare; not only that, but it’s also a virtual studio environment with modeled microphones, mic placements and outboard effects amongst other such tweakable loveliness. The stock AmpliTube 5 is usually $/€199.99, and comes with 183 modeled amps, mics, rooms, effects and more; all that can be yours for 85% less.

Easily one of the best guitar modeling systems going - and we have the 5-star review to prove it - AmpliTube 5 is effectively a digital studio environment for your guitar. Building on decades of success in digitizing famously-esoteric guitar tones, IK Multimedia has created a comprehensive virtual space in which you can imbue your guitar tones from amps, effects and spaces you might never have been able to before.

It really is a playground for tone, too. As well as faithfully-modeled household-name amps, you also have faithfully impulse-responsed cabs; IK Multimedia used what they call V.I.R. (Volumetric Impulse Response) technology to capture 600 IRs per speaker, resulting in cab models that can be explored as if you were placing a real mic in a real room. The 85%-discounted core bundle includes 28 such cabs, and 35 amps with which to pair them.

But it’s not just the core version that’s getting a senselessly generous discount. The maxed-out version of AmpliTube 5, with 435 total modeled tones and effects, is 70%-discounted for Black Friday; two-thirds off the most complete studio your laptop may ever see. AmpliTube 5 owners aren’t left out, either; they can upgrade to AmpliTube 5 MAX v2 for just $/€59.99.

Save 67% ($200) IK Multimedia AmpliTube 5 Max v2: was $299.99 now $99.99 at IK Multimedia The full-fat version of IK Multimedia’s winning digital guitar modeling studio contains literal multitudes, with 111 amps to pair with 106 cabs and dozens upon dozens of effects, mics and rack effects. If you want to go straight in at the deep end, it’s just $/€99.99. If you already have the core AmpliTube 5, you’re still in luck; you can upgrade to AmpliTube 5 MAX v2 for just $/€59.99.

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