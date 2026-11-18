There are some software synths that make an excellent argument for losing an entire evening to sound design, and Arturia’s Pigments is firmly in that category. I love it. With Plugin Boutique cutting Pigments 7 from $199 to $99 in its Arturia Black Friday sale , I would heavily recommend picking it up. It’s a Black Friday plugin deal with a $100 saving and enough depth to keep even committed patch tweakers occupied.

Part of a small but very enticing selection of Arturia discounts at the retailer, V Collection 11 Pro has got a massive 50% off , while FX Collection 6 Pro falls from $499 to $249 . Analog Lab Pro is also down to just $99 from $199 , giving preset enthusiasts another affordable route into Arturia’s high-quality sounds.

For me, the interesting choice is between Pigments’ scope for creating something new and V Collection’s enormous spread of instruments. Both offer plenty of creative mileage, depending on how you like to work.

Save 50% ($100) Arturia Pigments 7: was $199 now $99 at Plugin Boutique Save $100 on Arturia’s versatile software synth in Plugin Boutique’s Black Friday sale. With six synthesis types, drag-and-drop modulation, effects, and creative sequencing, Pigments 7 offers plenty for producers who enjoy building their own sounds. The offer runs until November 29.

What appeals to me about Arturia Pigments is how much ground it covers within one instrument. Its synthesis options include virtual analogue, wavetable, granular, sample, harmonic and modal approaches, so there’s room for everything from straightforward basses to intricate, evolving textures. The colour-coded interface and drag-and-drop modulation make your sonic adventures easy to experiment with too.

Pigments 7 also brings a redesigned Play page, new filters and the Corroder effect, alongside CPU improvements. I particularly like the emphasis on making an elaborate instrument easier to navigate. If you’re looking for a soft synth to learn thoroughly and keep returning to, rather than another folder of presets to audition, this would be my starting point.

Save 50% ($350) Arturia V Collection 11 Pro: was $699 now $349 at Plugin Boutique If you need a suite of software synths with the ultimate in versatility, this deal on the Arturia V Collection 11 Pro will have you covered no matter what style of music you make. With 45 different virtual instruments and a massive 50% discount at Plugin Boutique, it’s well worth the entry price.

Arturia's V Collection 11 Pro makes a different, equally persuasive case. Its 45 instruments span vintage synth emulations, keyboards, and hybrid sounds, with more than 12,000 presets included. I’m especially drawn to the prospect of having instruments such as the CS-80 V, Buchla Easel V and Mellotron V available within the same collection. For songwriters, composers or producers moving between styles, that breadth will prove enormously useful.

At $349, V Collection is the bigger investment, but it saves $350 against Plugin Boutique’s listed regular price. Personally, I’d choose Pigments for deep exploration of a single synth, and V Collection for access to a much wider instrumental palette. Plugin Boutique’s Arturia promotion runs until November 29, so there’s time to consider which approach would bring the most to your next project.

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