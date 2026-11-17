UK Music has released figures that reveal that 2025 the music industry added £8.5 billion to the British economy.

It’s a part of the annual This Is Music report published by the umbrella industry body whose membership includes PRS For Music, the BPI, the Musicians’ Union and AIM, which represents the independent sector.

The good news was that figure of £8.5 million (or £8.47 million to be exact) is up 5.7% from 2024. Meanwhile, export revenue rose 3.6% to £4.8 billion – this is revenue made outside the UK by British artists. There was also a slight rise in employment in the British music industry – 730 new jobs were created.

Latest Videos From MusicRadar Watch full video here:

So, you might well ask, why does it feel like everyone is struggling? Well, much of that 5.7% rise is down to a few A-list artists. 2025 was the year of the Oasis comeback, and that calendar year also saw major tours by Robbie Williams and Dua Lipa and big albums by the likes of Sam Fender and Olivia Dean. There were also breakthroughs for Central Cee, PinkPantheress and Sleep Token in the US – all success stories worth celebrating.

But you do wonder how much of that £8.47 billion is trickling down to artists at the sharp end?

Not much, according to the report. Included in it is a study that shows that ‘top and mid-range’ artists have seen their earnings rising by more than 14%, but the Music Creators Survey, which asks musicians across the board to report their income, shows a rise of just 0.2%.

The report did acknowledge this disparity, saying “It has never been easier to record and release music, but given the intense level of competition that has ensued, it has never been more difficult to establish a profile and build a scalable career. This makes life especially tough for many music creators with average earnings.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Once artists and music creators break through beyond a certain level, more options and better terms of business can enhance their careers very significantly, but the challenge remains developing more artists and creators to that level.”

Tom Kiehl, UK Music’s Chief Executive, though welcomed the headline figures, saying: “Our music industry has once again shown why it is one of the UK’s greatest economic and cultural success stories. This year’s This Is Music report reveals a sector that continues to grow and innovate despite significant challenges. We should rightly celebrate what has been achieved over the past year, but we must also ask what is needed to ensure that this success continues.”

Kiehl also pinpointed a number of issues that the government needs to address to ensure that the sector keeps growing: “As a matter of priority, the Government must use the upcoming UK-EU summit on November 20 to work to remove barriers to EU exports. Also, it must not give AI a free pass and should support a sustainably funded BBC - and deliver economic growth for music in every postcode.”

“We are not simply asking Government to act,” he added. “We stand ready to be part of the solution too. The UK music industry has never lacked talent, ambition or creativity. The challenge now is ensuring the right environment exists for those strengths to flourish. If we get that right, the opportunities ahead are enormous.”