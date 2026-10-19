Basic income scheme for Irish musicians is up and running, with €34 million to be given away over three years

The Irish government’s basic income scheme for musicians and artists is launching this month, with more than €34 million set to be given away to creative workers over the next three years.

But – before you all check whether you can apply for an Irish passport – it should be noted that the scheme only covers 2,000 artists who have been selected from over 10,000 applicants.

Last week the National Campaign for the Arts revealed that it had secured €34 million from the Irish government’s 2027 budget to fund the scheme: "2,000 professional artists will receive €325 per week for three years," they said. "All applicants will receive a status update this week. Payments will be made monthly at €1,413.21."

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Ireland’s Basic Income for the Arts is entering its next chapter. The first batch of successful applicants will soon be contacted. The scheme is expected to support 2,000 professional Irish artists. Over 10,000 people reportedly applied. https://t.co/9K82hjw3ni https://t.co/2pr6hfPzrFOctober 14, 2026

"This marks a significant milestone for artists in Ireland, establishing a long-term scheme built on the evidence and success of the Basic Income for the Arts Pilot," the NCA said.

Applicants should start receiving notifications from this week, they say. Initial payments will be backdated to September and a second batch of artists will start receiving their payments backdated to January 2027.

The scheme was first piloted back in 2022, having been secured by the Irish Minister for Culture, Patrick O’Donovan. It aimed to "address the financial instability faced by many working in the arts".

It will be fascinating to see what effect the scheme will have on Irish music. Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock these past few years, you’ll know that the country’s music scene has possibly never been stronger, with a generation of artists, including Fontaines DC, The Murder Capital, CMAT and Lankum all rising to international prominence at the same time.

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Success breeds success, and the government’s basic income scheme will surely provide an additional boost for the next generation behind those acts.