More work has landed on Suno’s legal teams’ desk. Another 16 artists have joined the class action started by singer-songwriter Jason Isbell against the AI firm.

Isbell’s action – which was filed in late August – revolves around the issue of commercial use of his identity. It accuses Suno of creating a program that responds to a musician’s name by generating a song, a written description, and a cover image that is similar to that artist, and of creating ‘voiceprints’ which it defines as “the unique identifying characteristics of an individual’s voice that can be used to identify that person.”

The six-time Grammy winner filed the action in a Boston federal court with Camper Van Beethoven/ Cracker frontman David Lowery, blues artist Guy Forsyth and the saxophonist Eduardo Calle.

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The case has now been significantly boosted by the presence of some fairly big names, including The Chicks (nee Dixie Chicks), techno originator Carl Craig, Dirty Projectors founder David Longstreth, Frank Nicolay, accordion player/pianist with The Hold Steady, singer-songwriter Ezra Furman and Mount Eerie’s Phil Elverum.

As well as those, the widows of salsa bandleader Willie Colón, who died earlier this year and Sam Moore (of Sam and Dave fame) have joined the action too.

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The claims have been brought under the right of publicity laws in 14 US States and Puerto Rico. Suno had asked the court to dismiss the case, claiming that its users “often use artists’ names as shorthand for the genre they perform in” and in any case the four original plaintiffs could not pursue claims under the laws of states where none of them lived.

However, the addition of new plaintiffs that live in Pennsylvania, Washington, Illinois, California, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Michigan and Ohio means that Suno can no longer use the latter argument.

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Since the original filing in August, Suno has launched v6, which - in theory - is only supposed to be trained on music from licensed partners, but the plaintiffs allege that has made no difference.

“Suno claims it only trained on licensed music for its v6 models, based on agreements with BMG, Warner, Believe and its subsidiary TuneCore,” their amended complaint states. “However, Franz Nicolay gave no such consent.”

According to the new filing, putting the prompt ‘Franz Nicolay’ into Suno v6 produced accordion-led songs described as versions of “theatrical folk-punk…cabaret.”

As for Willie Colón, entering his name without the accent returned trombone-led salsa tracks. “Several of the songs were named after him and included his name in the lyrics with the proper accent mark – even though the prompt itself did not include it,” the complaint states.