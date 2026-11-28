We’ve never had it so good as drummers, and it’s undeniable that electronic drum sets have leapt forward in recent years, but there’s still a hurdle for some: noise. Roland’s VQD106 tackles this problem, to the extent that Roland confidently claims it’s the quietest electronic drum set in the world. Now, in one of the best Black Friday electronic drum set deals we've seen so far, you can get your hands on one for $380 less at Guitar Center, that’s a saving of 19%.

Save $380 Roland VQD106: was $1,979.99 now $1,599.99 at Guitar Center If noise is your biggest reservation when it comes to investing in an e-kit, Roland VQD (V-Drums Quiet Design) drums utilise special pad technology to dramatically reduce the acoustic noise in (and outside of) the room. Take a read of our 4.5-star VQD106 review and you'll quickly learn that it's not just a marketing gimmick. This kit also benefits from the fab TD-07 module which comes loaded with great sounds and Bluetooth audio for jamming.

If you’re not familiar with the Roland VQD concept, here’s a brief overview. It stands for V-drums Quiet Design and features a host of solutions designed to combat the inherent noise that comes with playing an electronic kit.

“Wait, I thought electronic drums were way quieter than acoustic drums anyway?”. They are, but we’re not talking about the intentional sound of booming kick drums, cracking snares and ear-piercing cymbals - those, are of course taken care of by headphones.

The noise associated with electronic drums comes from vibrations. Mesh heads go some way to reducing this, but as anyone who has heard an electronic drum kit being played in an adjacent room will attest, they’re definitely still capable of disturbing the peace of your housemates, and neighbours.

(Image credit: Roland)

That’s because the thud from a kick drum or hi-hat pedal, as well as the vibrations from pads travelling through the stand they’re mounted on find their way directly to your floor. From here, they have the potential to resonate throughout the frame of your room, walls, and - as my former neighbour once informed me while threatening to call the police - beyond.

Roland’s antidote hinges around decoupling as many parts of the kit as possible, minimising the travel of vibrations and instead stopping them in their tracks before they become a problem.

Roland VQD106 review: Are they really “the lowest playing-noise in the history of electronic drums?” - YouTube Watch On

From the special vibration-busting honeycomb inserts to the vented design, foam dampening and mesh playing surfaces, the snare, tom and cymbal pads keep playing noise to a minimum.

It follows into the bass drum, where Roland’s KDB-Q-W Quiet Beater helps to keep things quiet from the moment you strike the pad, which in turn utilises triple-layered foam and a suspended design to stop the thump from transferring to the floor.

(Image credit: Roland)

Throw in Roland’s Noise Eater stand and pedal bases, and you can see that this isn’t just marketing hype, Roland has gone all-out to ensure that the VQD does genuinely solve a problem.

Of course, you need it to make sounds (the good kind) too, and Roland’s TD-07 module delivers a quality set of sounds and features, including 25 preset kits, 25 user kits, Bluetooth for streaming from your phone or tablet, and Roland’s Coach functions to help you build timing and speed.

If you want an electronic drum set to play in an apartment or anywhere where playing noise is going to be an issue, the VQD is the best answer.

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