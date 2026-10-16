Roland updates its best-selling TD-07 electronic drum kit series

Roland TD-07 Series V-Drums | Everything You Need to Know - YouTube Watch On

Roland has announced that it is updating its TD-07 electronic drums series.

These are the TD-07DMK2 and the TD-07KV2, entry-level drums that have been on the market since 2020. The upgrades for both of the kits include enhanced pads, improved practice tools and hardware and a simplified set up that, apparently, greatly reduces the time it takes to actually start playing.

Both TD-07 kits now include an onboard coach mode and free access to Drum Pass from Melodics, which can only help you improve, especially if you’re fairly new to the drums.

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(Image credit: Roland)

Of the two models, the TD-07DMK2 is the more affordable, with a price tag of $899.99. It has just five pads, all of which are smaller than the TD-07KV2. Roland suggests that: “The compact size is ideal for tight spaces, and an additional cymbal arm is included, allowing users to upgrade to a second crash later.”

Meanwhile, the TD-07KV2 is slightly larger, with two crash cymbals, offering “greater freedom of movement, providing more room for rudiments, fills, and classic drum solos.” It retails at $1,099.99.

(Image credit: Roland)

Both kits are based around the TD-07 module. You can explore a whole load of drum tones via the interface and the module includes editing tools to personalise sounds that take your fancy, so you can tweak and save them for later use. Bluetooth is also built in, allowing you to play along with songs on your phone or to work with MIDI data via various music apps.

Roland has also updated the kits’ coach mode, which provides “a series of fun onboard exercises for drum timing and accuracy, keeping players focused on daily improvement.” Included with both kits is Drum Pass, an exclusive Roland bundle of interactive Melodics lessons developed for V-Drums players.

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Needless to say, for more information and full specification, head over to the Roland website at roland.com.