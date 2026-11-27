This beginner e-kit was already an aggressively priced drumming gateway, and this weekend it’s even harder to resist
Save £154/$240 on Donner’s recently upgraded DED-200 8-piece mesh-head set-up
If you’re a beginner, nurturing drum-curious offspring or, God forbid, a lapsed drummer, an acoustic kit may not be a good option. Space and noise are almost certainly the main drivers behind e-kit sales, but even the most affordable options are feature-rich and great-sounding these days.
Donner, never a firm to muck about with ‘premium’ price points, has a perfect showcase of what relatively little cash can get you these days in its recently upgraded DED-200X kit.
🇺🇸 US deal: An eight-piece all-mesh, Bluetooth-toting e-kit for under $500? Yep
🇬🇧 UK deal: This could be the ideal bargain for lapsed, and beginner drummers. Bluetooth, all-mesh, plus throne and sticks included.
Dipping under £400/$500 for Black Friday puts it right in our sights, so let’s run through the specs. Most importantly, this is an all-mesh affair, offering the feel and adjustability that used to be the preserve of pricier e-kits.
The heartbeat of the kit is a dual-zone 10” snare for head and rim shots, while the crash and ride cymbals are chokable - always fun. And while the onboard sound library isn’t massive, stretching to 450 individual sounds, the kit is MIDI compatible, meaning you can trigger your favourite DAW or drum library for upgraded sonics.
It’s an all-in package too, with throne and sticks included, and a recent range upgrade adds a phone/device holder to take advantage of the new play-along Bluetooth functionality.
Shop more Black Friday sales
- 🇺🇸 deals
- Positive Grid: $99 smart amps
- Sweetwater: Early Black Friday sale
- Guitar Center: 30% off Black Friday
- Guitar Tricks: $99 annual sub bundle
- Fender: Save up to 30% on guitars
- B&H Photo: Score discounts on pro audio
- Guitar Tricks: $99 annual sub bundle
- IK Multimedia: Amplitube 5 only $29.99!
- Musician's Friend: Up to 50% off sale
- Plugin Boutique: 100s of software savings
- Reverb: Shop used gear
- TrueFire: All-access annual sub only $79
- Waves: Huge plugin bundle deals
- 🇬🇧 deals
- Thomann: Cyber Weekend sale
- Gear4Music: Early Black Friday sale
- Guitar Tricks: $99 annual sub bundle
- IK Multimedia: Shop guitar plugin deals
- Plugin Boutique: 100s of software savings
- Positive Grid: Spark bundle savings
- Reverb: 20% off BF deals
- Waves: Huge plugin bundle deals
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I'm lucky enough to be MusicRadar's Editor-in-chief while being, by some considerable distance, the least proficient musician on the editorial team. An undeniably ropey but occasionally enthusiastic drummer, I've worked on the world's greatest music making website in one capacity or another since its launch in 2007. I hope you enjoy the site - we do.
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