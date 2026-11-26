Mick Jagger just reminded everyone that he came up with one of the Rolling Stones’ most famous guitar riffs: “Keith just played exactly what I played on the original when I originally wrote it”
Jagger does also say, though, that he always hopes that Richards will come up with something better than he has
It might be Keith Richards who’s known as The Human Riff, but Mick Jagger has just reminded us that it was him who came up with one of the Rolling Stones’ most famous guitar licks.
The subject came up during Jagger’s conversation with Rick Beato, in which YouTube’s favourite musical silver fox was asking him how his relationship with Richards works when he brings one of his songs into the studio that already has guitar on it.
“Personally, I would always hope that Keith will get a better lick than I've come up with,” says Jagger. However, there are times when this doesn’t happen.
“I think on Brown Sugar, for instance, Keith just played exactly what I played on the original when I originally wrote it,” says the Stones’ frontman.
This may come as a surprise to some, but Richards corroborated this version of events in his 2010 memoir, Life. He admitted that, while he considers himself to be “the riff master”, Brown Sugar was pretty much all Jagger.
“I’ll tip my hat there,” wrote Richards. “There he got me. I mean, I did tidy it up a bit, but that was his words and music.”
Jagger graciously concedes that there are plenty of times when Keith has added more spice to the pot, though – on recent single Mr Charm, for example.
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“I had a lick for it, which I actually play on the record, but you can't really hear it that as well,” he says. “And Keith came up with a much better lick for the verse than I had. I hadn't really even thought of the lick – I'm just thinking about what I'm rapping on the verse. I'm not even thinking about the guitar really, because I know that Keith's going to come up with something in there, and he did, you know, and it really improves the song and really improves the groove and everything.”
Whether we’ll ever hear the Stones play Brown Sugar again is unknown. That gold-plated riff helped to make the 1971 single one of the band’s most popular songs, but its questionable lyrics have attracted criticism in recent years, and they haven’t performed it live since 2019.
I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it.
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