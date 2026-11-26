It’s been announced that Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor has died, aged 65. He had been suffering from prostate cancer for some time.

The news was confirmed yesterday (25 November) in a joint statement by the band and Taylor’s family. "Andy was there at the very beginning of our story," his bandmates wrote. "From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music.”

"His playing drove the songs that took us around the world, and with a dry wit that was matched only by his wonderfully unsentimental, no-nonsense outlook on life, he kept us grounded and gave the band its edge through the extraordinary years that followed.

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"Our thoughts are with his wife Tracey, his children Georgina, Isabella, Bethany and Andrew, and grandson Albie. They all loved him deeply and we ask that their privacy be respected at this very difficult time."

Taylor joined Duran Duran in 1980 and stayed until 1986 when he quit for a solo career. His guitar was a crucial factor in their success, balancing out the band’s electronic sheen and disco rhythms. It’s unlikely they would have broken through in America without Taylor’s versatile contributions.

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In 1984, he and bassist John Taylor formed the Power Station with Robert Palmer and Chic drummer Tony Thompson, a side project which took the Duran sound in a rock direction. It led to Taylor contributing guitar to Palmer’s 1986 classic Addicted To Love and eventually a co-production job on Rod Stewart’s 1988 album Out Of Order with Chic’s Bernard Edwards.

By then Taylor had released his debut solo album Thunder, but despite the presence of ex-Pistol Steve Jones on writing and production duties, it was only a moderate success. Taylor then diverted into production work himself and was behind the desk for early 1990s albums by Thunder, The Almighty and ex-Then Jerico singer Mark Shaw.

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When Duran Duran reformed their ‘classic’ line-up in 2003, he was back in the fold, though he left again during the recording of their 2007 album Red Carpet Massacre. He remained on good terms with the band, though, and contributed to their 2023 Halloween-themed album Dance Macabre.

In a personal statement, Simon Le Bon has said: "Andy never took the easy musical route. His overdrive, overdrove us into being the only funk/rock/punk band in the New Romantic movement, with songs that still survive, decades later.”

His wife Tracey, whom he married way back in 1982 at the height of Duran mania, said in a statement: "Andy faced the last few years with so much courage and determination. He never gave up, fighting until the very end, never losing his love of life."

"The kindness and support shown to him by fans from all over the world throughout his illness brought him immense comfort and strength, and for that we will always be grateful."