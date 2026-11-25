When you’ve served as the personal assistant to an unpredictable young Elton John, steered metal heavyweights Twisted Sister into chart-friendly waters and held your frothing Beatles fandom at bay while working with George Harrison himself, you’re surely not liable to be shocked – or impressed – by much…

But the day Oasis turned up at the door of producer and music industry veteran Stuart Epps, to work on demos for fourth album Standing on the Shoulder of Giants, proved to be an eye-opening experience for the anecdote-rich pro, in more ways than one…

The story begins after Epps turned guitarist Alvin Lee’s Wheeler End at Huckenden Farm in Buckinghamshire into a commercial studio.

“The story was Alvin Lee had fled his wife and left everything like a non-eaten sandwich,” Stuart told us in a lengthy new interview. “There were guitars and mics all over the place and it was like finding a treasure trove. So I did a deal with her, ripped out the desk and spent a lot of money making it into a commercial studio. It was beautiful, and I lived there in a little village near Marlow, but now I was paying rent and had to make money.”

Once it had been set up, the studio hosted sessions with Paul Weller. The Modfather was so impressed with the facilities and surrounding pastoral tranquility that he personally recommended it to Noel Gallagher as a great place to work up songs. It was just the kind of reflective spot that Oasis needed to revitalise themselves ahead of the new millennium.

On the back of their ‘90s success, this was an exciting gig for any music industry professional. Stuart, however, was a little out of the loop…

Stuart Epps: “Liam is one of the best singers I’ve ever heard” (Image credit: Stuart Epps)

“So I’m sitting there one day, around the time of ‘90s Britpop, when I get this call saying, ‘This is the Oasis office here; Noel Gallagher wants to book some time.’ Despite knowing they were the main British pop band, I’d not even heard Oasis, but I thought, ‘Here we go; this is it!’”

But Epps was about to have a rude awakening.

“So Noel turns up with every guitar and amp I’ve ever seen and, to be honest, he’s not very friendly. He wouldn’t look me in the face, but we started on what became Standing on the Shoulder of Giants, and the guitarist he brought in was actually a mate of mine, Paul Stacey. Things were going all right, but after a few days Noel says we’re packing it all up because Liam’s found out we’re here and he’ll trash the place.”

However, the ever-unpredictable Liam would wind up being the Gallagher brother that Stuart clicked with the most, even going as far as calling him the “best singer” he’d ever heard.

“Before they pack up, Liam arrives, and straight away he’s totally brilliant. He’s looking round, and says, ‘It looks like Jimi Hendrix’s bedroom in here’. He wasn’t drunk, he was just friendly and totally straight, and then Noel plays what he’d been doing and they’re loving it and getting on,” Stuart remembers.

Liam Gallagher: “He only needed to have a couple of red wines and he was away” (Image credit: DAN CALLISTER Online USA Inc/Getty Images)

“At the time, I felt a bit of the power that the two have. I also took Liam to the pub, which was a bit weird because he only needed to have a couple of red wines and he was away.”

Shortly after working with Oasis, British pop megastar Robbie Williams also decamped to Wheeler End. Straight away, Epps noticed similarities between them…

“Both Oasis and Robbie follow that same crazy eccentric pattern. Not necessarily in Noel’s case, because he probably wouldn’t want to go near you on a night out, but the other two were very charismatic. Liam is one of the best singers I’ve ever heard and Robbie, who’d not long been out of rehab, was more into his lyrics than anything else. He’d be halfway through doing a vocal, and go, ‘Hang on a minute, hang on a minute,’ and start writing a new line.”

Read more fascinating tales from Stuart Epps’ career in our full interview here.