For the amount of tech IK Multimedia manages to integrate into its products, I've always found the brand punches above its weight on value for money. With its Black Friday sale, though, it's taken that to another stratosphere, with incredible savings of up to 85% across a huge range of its software and hardware .

IK Multimedia is renowned for its guitar amplifier plugin, AmpliTube, which features officially endorsed models from Fender, Mesa/Boogie, and more, but it's also got an equally excellent collection of mixing and mastering packages and virtual instruments. The best bit is that a huge amount of its products are on sale, so whatever Black Friday music deal you're looking for, you'll find something for you. Most of the software deals run until November 30, so don't leave it too late.

IK Multimedia: Up to 85% off software

IK Multimedia's Black Friday sale combines some of the best music-making software and hardware around with some of the biggest discounts available. Guitarists will be in fantasy land, with discounts across both its TONEX and, at this point, legendary AmpliTube software suites. It isn't just guitarists, though, with AI voice modeling package ReSing and a host of virtual instruments also in the sale. Read more Read less ▼

I always find that Black Friday is the best time of year to pick up some new software for music creation, and I've had my eye on some of IK Multimedia's offerings for some time, having been a huge fan of their hardware for a number of years. The whole sale is substantially discounted, but there are a few deals that really stood out to me as insane value for excellent products, and well worth your investment this Black Friday.

Save 67% ($200) IK Multimedia Modo Max: was $299.99 now $99.99 at IK Multimedia While many will be coming to IK Multimedia for its guitar amps, it would be verging on negligent not to invest in bass and drums too and complete the whole band. The MODO MAX bundle includes MODO BASS 2 (with 22 physically modeled basses) and MODO DRUM 1.5 (featuring 13 drum kits). They're great tools to have in your software arsenal, helping you build out professional-sounding tracks on a foundation of virtual instruments! Get both for just $99.99, down from $299.99. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% ($50) IK Multimedia Sunset Sound Studio Reverb II: was $149.99 now $99.99 at IK Multimedia Every Black Friday, I like to treat myself to a new reverb plugin, and this year's pick just got easier, with $100 off Sunset Sound Studio Reverb II, bringing it down to just $49.99. This plugin is a standalone evolution of the beloved T-RackS plugin. It captures all three of Sunset Sound's studio rooms in incredible detail and gives you unparalleled control of the space to achieve rich, natural reverbs. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% ($100) IK Multimedia Tonex One Plus: was $249.99 now $149.99 at IK Multimedia No list of the best IK Multimedia products would be complete without one of its Tonex pedals, and the same goes for its sale, with the small-but-mighty Tonex One Plus pedal now available with a $50 discount, bringing it down to $199.99. The Tonex One Plus is supremely feature-packed despite its diminutive size, with wireless editing via Bluetooth and full MIDI integration, topping off access to over 60,000 Tone Models through IK's ToneNet library. You'll even get a free Tonex Signature Collection of your choice thrown in. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% ($300) IK Multimedia Total Studio 5 Max: was $599.99 now $299.99 at IK Multimedia The best deal available, particularly if you're looking for a comprehensive upgrade to your music-making software, is Total Studio 5 Max. It includes over $11,750 worth of products, including AmpliTube 5, Tonex, the mixing and mastering suite, and IK's virtual instruments, all for $299.99, down from $599.99. It gets even better if you already own an eligible IK Multimedia Max product, such as AmpliTube 5 Max, Tonex Max, or Modo Max, as the price comes in at as little as $99.99! Either way, it's a huge saving and could completely overhaul your productions with inspiring sounds. Read more Read less ▼

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