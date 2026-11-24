Fresh from the release of Photon earlier this month, iZotope has announced the launch of Nectar 5, the next generation of its flagship suite of intelligent vocal plugins.

Promising to “transform raw takes into stunning performances”, Nectar 5 brings two fresh modules, an enhanced Vocal Assistant, and a new AI-powered lyric-transcribing ARA plugin to the company’s all-in-one vocal toolbox.

Nectar brings together an assortment of vocal processing tools together in a single host plugin, though each module can be used as a standalone plugin as well. The latest version is equipped with 14 modules, two of which are brand new: Vocal Stabilizer and Serial Compressor. The Dimension, Delay and Reverb modules have all received an update , and there’s now a new Overview page that gives you a top-down look at every module with all the key controls in one place.

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Vocal Stabilizer is an adaptive EQ inherited from Ozone, iZotope’s mastering suite, that intelligently shapes a vocal’s EQ settings. There’s a choice of two modes – Shape applies both boosts and cuts to the EQ, while Cut does what you’d expect, taming problematic resonances and harshness à la Soothe – and multiband processing is on offer with adjustable crossovers and per-band stabilization.

Nectar 5's Serial Compressor (Image credit: iZotope)

The second new module is Serial Compressor, a dynamics tool designed to produce vocals that are up-front and in-your-face without becoming overly squashed or lifeless. Serial Compressor allows you to chain up to three compressors together from a selection of four models plus a clipper and a limiter, adjusting thresholds directly on the waveform to visualise the gain reduction.

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The headline addition in Nectar’s latest update is Moments, a creative vocal multi-effects plugin that lets you apply targeted processing to specific lyrics in a vocal phrase – it’s a fast and intuitive way to spice up a vocal with effects without getting into the weeds with automation across multiple plugins. (Moments is an ARA plugin, meaning that it can edit audio on the timeline directly, rather than working on a stream of real-time audio that’s coming in through the DAW’s playback.)

Open up Moments on a vocal recording and the plugin will transcribe the lyrics automatically in the edit window. Here you can select a word or a phrase before adding up to seven effects to the selection: you’ve got a choice of delay, reverb, distortion, and double-tracking, along with pitch- and formant-shifting, harmony generation and Preverb, a neat reverse-reverb effect that swells into the word before it sounds.

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Nectar 5's Vocal Assistant (Image credit: iZotope)

Finally, Nectar 5 updates one of the plugin’s standout features, the Vocal Assistant. This AI-powered mixing tool listens to a portion of your vocal and designs a customized processing chain to match it.

Not only has Nectar 5’s Vocal Assistant been calibrated to deliver superior results, but it’s also been outfitted with a new Custom mode that can be used to fine-tune its processing. Here you can choose to disable certain modules, upload an a capella reference recording and adjust two macro controls that tweak the overall intensity and spaciousness of the results.

iZotope Nectar 5 is available now at an introductory price of $179 as part of its Cyber Season sale through December 7, after which it’ll cost $249. Upgrade and crossgrade pricing is available.

Find out more on iZotope’s website.