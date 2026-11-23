To those of a certain age and musical persuasion, Michael McDonald was never not a living legend. However, it’s fair to assume that Starting From Zero, his collaboration with Justice on the GTA VI soundtrack, is giving him a whole new level of cachet among Millennials and Gen-Zs.

The song has the honour of being the one that’s used during GTA VI’s opening credits scene, and is also the first track on the game’s companion album. A classic slice of ‘80s-influenced pop-rock, it’s been compared to Genesis’s Turn It On Again and McDonald’s own Sweet Freedom (which, incidentally was also used on a soundtrack: the one for quintessentially ‘80s buddy movie, Running Scared).

Following Starting From Zero’s official release on Friday, Justice have now shared just how delighted they were to work with McDonald, suggesting that he was everything they hoped he would be.

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“To us, Michael McDonald is up there with Brian Wilson, Paul McCartney and Prince,” says Justice’s Xavier de Rosnay. “We played Michael a very early demo to give him space, and spent a bit of time with him in Los Angeles writing and recording.”

Not just a guest vocalist, McDonald is also credited as one of Starting From Zero's writers, along with de Rosnay, Gaspard Augé and his McDonald' son, Dylan. McDonald played keyboards on the track, too.

“It was impressive how accurate he was in real life to the legend,” says de Rosnay, who confirmed that McDonald was all business during the studio sessions. “He comes in, he sings, he leaves, and it’s perfect. He’s a one-take man.”

Justice - Starting From Zero (feat. Michael McDonald) [From GTAVI] - YouTube Watch On

McDonald has been in high demand as a guest artist this year. He’s appeared on tracks by Keith Urban, his wife Amy Holland and – alongside fellow yacht rock legend Kenny Loggins – Charlie Puth.

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Discussing his experience of working with Loggins and McDonald on their collaboration Love In Exile, Puth said earlier this year: “I knew I wanted to make a song that was so yacht rock in 2026. So how am I going to make that and not put the guys who invented the genre on the song with me?”

Speaking of that genre, McDonald said: “I was introduced to the term yacht rock when it was meant to be pathetic-comic humour. But I remember telling my son, ‘Don’t laugh. Someday when your music becomes less relevant, your pathetic-comic value may come in handy.’”

As Starting From Zero starts to make its way in the world, Justice are also celebrating the fact that Flower In A Hurricane, another of their GTA VI songs (this one featuring Tame Impala, SZA and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard) has just given them their first UK Top 10 hit. Their GTA VI soundtrack album, meanwhile, is set for release on 11 December.