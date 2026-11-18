Grand Theft Auto VI comes out tomorrow (19 November) and Justice’s score for the game arrives three weeks later on 11 December. The French production duo, though, seem to be convinced that this is going to be a one-off, so don't expect any more game soundtracks from them.

In an interview with the French publication Rockyrama, the duo – Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay – revealed that they were pretty much of one mind when they were approached by Rockstar Games with the offer of the GTA gig. "When it arrived on the table, we thought 'if there’s one video game we have to do, it's this one.' As soon as we accepted and started working [on the soundtrack], we thought it would probably be the first and last score we’ll ever do for a video game."

They explained that they treated the project with the seriousness they would one of their regular records, and consider it "a real album" of music. "GTA VI gave us the excuse and direction to do it," they say. "The music always had to be listenable on its own, even if each track is tailored for [a specific] scene."

Latest Videos From MusicRadar Watch full video here:

Justice - Flower In A Hurricane (ft Tame Impala, SZA, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard) [from GTAVI] - YouTube Watch On

Justice also have two songs on the 34-track soundtrack album that comes out this Friday. Their multi-artist pile up, Flowers In A Hurricane, which features an intro that's strikingly similar to Dire Straits' Money For Nothing, as well as Tame Impala, SZA and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, is already out. They also have an intriguing collaboration with Michael McDonald called Starting From Zero on there, too.

However, the duo didn’t comment on the rumours that they were second choice for the GTA VI score. Last month, a prominent online leaker, Has It Leaked, blurted out that Rockstar Games’ initially wanted an even more illustrious French electronic duo – Daft Punk - to compose the game’s score and that they had tried to convince the robot-helmeted pair to reform especially with the promise of an “unlimited budget” for the project.