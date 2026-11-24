Dave Grohl has said that the Foo Fighters will take a break after they’ve finished their current round of touring.

The Foos bandleader was being interviewed by the celebrity YouTube channel Quotable and mentioned that: “Right now, the band is on fire. It’s like we go out, and we play these three-hour shows, and we try to do 26, 28, 30 songs a night and cover our whole catalogue, and the whole place is singing along, and it’s fucking great, and the energy’s up. So it’s a really good time for us to go out and celebrate 31 years of being a band.”

“This will be our last tour of this cycle,” he said. “And after that we can go away for a while. I don’t know how long it’ll be, but we can go away. We’re always creating and doing other things, but right now it feels like the right thing to do, for sure.”

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Grohl didn’t mention how long the break might be. One of rock music’s most reliably consistent presences, the Foos have released twelve studio albums over their thirty years history, never leaving it more than four years between records.

But every band, every creative person, needs to step off the treadmill every so often just to recharge their batteries, which Grohl himself underlines in the interview: “I love doing what I do, and the people in my band are genuinely my closest and best friends.

"When we go play these shows, there’s so much joy and so much energy that it can be addictive in a way. It’s like, why wouldn’t I want to go and spread all of this energy and joy everywhere I go?

"While at the same time, you have to have that balance where you think, ‘Okay, we have to stop for a little while just to get our batteries recharged, and then we go do it again.’”

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However, it will be some time before Grohl and his bandmates get to put their feet up for a bit. Their touring commitments stretch way into 2027 – there are shows in Australia, New Zealand and India in January. February and March see them tour South America, and then next summer sees a succession of festival and stadium dates in Europe, including two shows at Wembley Stadium in September.