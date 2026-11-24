In an extraordinary career in music that began when he landed a job as a runner for Beatles publisher Dick James in his teens, Stuart Epps has seen a fair few things…

But for the storied producer, who has worked with the likes of Elton John, George Harrison and Oasis, the day that New Jersey’s heavy hair metal troupe Twisted Sister unexpectedly arrived at the door of the Jimmy Page-owned Sol Studio (aka The Mill) where he was working, to cut their second album You Can't Stop Rock 'n' Roll, proved to be one of the strangest in his lifetime…

“I was starting to think, ‘Who’s the weirdest band I’ve worked with?’ and it would probably be them,” Stuart recalled in our new long interview with him.

“When Jimmy Page owned the studio, the guy who ran Atlantic Records was called Phil Carson. I swear this is true, but there was a ring at the doorbell at The Mill one day and there’s this bunch of loonies there that frightened the life out of me.”

Epps was understandably a little terrified initially by their louder-than-life image, and the intensity of frontman Dee Snider…

“One’s got blonde hair down to the floor, they’re all yapping away in American accents and they’re going, ‘Stu, Stu, let us in’ and start running around the studio. So I phoned Phil and said, ‘A bunch of nutters have just turned up saying Phil Carson told us to come down and I’m producing their album.’ He said, ‘That’s right, Stuart. They’re going to be huge and they’re called Twisted Sister,’” Epps remembered.

Stuart Epps: “I was starting to think, ‘Who’s the weirdest band I’ve worked with?’ and it would probably be them” (Image credit: Stuart Epps)

“Anyway, I got back in there and thought I’d better hear some of what they’d been doing. They put on a track called ‘Heavy Metal’ and it was f***ing awful - the worst thing I’d ever heard. It wasn’t really music; it was like people trying to play music in a very noisy manner, which isn’t a bad description of heavy rock.”

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But, there was one work-in-progress song that caught Stuart’s ear…

“Then they put this cassette on and I actually thought it sounded a bit like The Who’s My Generation. Just as I was getting into it, they stopped the tape and said ‘We haven’t finished it yet’, but I liked the track and could imagine it being a pop single. Anyway, the track was called I Am (I’m Me) and I started doing an album with these crazy, but great guys.”

One of Stuart’s fondest memories of this time was taking the preposterously attired Snider for a walk around the quiet, leafy English village of Cookham.

“I used to take Dee Snider down Cookham High Street, and he looked outrageous, but I was used to that because Elton [John] looked fairly abnormal when we were on tour.”

Dee Snider in his pomp: “He looked outrageous” (Image credit: Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Following the success of the Epps-produced single, the band appeared on British pop institution Top of the Pops…

“If I wasn’t in the audience, I probably would have thrown the TV out the window, but I loved working with them and subsequently made a lot of money from it. Their image was all bravado though. Dee Snider doesn’t drink, doesn’t smoke and has been with the same woman his whole life - it was all a show!”

Read our full interview with Stuart Epps here.