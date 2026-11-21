I like a generous plugin bundle as much as anyone, but the value soon wears thin if half the contents never make it onto a track. Universal Audio’s build-your-own offers take a more appealing approach: choose the plugins that fill gaps in your setup, with the UAD Select 2 bundle currently $49 against a listed $149. That’s two selections for $24.50 each, and a $100 saving on the bundle .

There’s also the UAD Custom 2 bundle at $89, reduced from $199, offering a broader selection. For me, the attraction is being able to put together a small, purposeful collection without paying for a much larger package just to get a couple of favourites.

Whether you’re upgrading a vocal chain or looking for something more characterful than your stock effects, I think this is a sensible way into UA’s catalogue if you’re shopping the Black Friday music deals . The important decision is which bundle contains the tools you’ll actually use.

UAD Select 2 Bundle: $149 , $49

Choose two eligible UAD plugins or instruments for $49, saving $100 against the bundle’s listed regular price. UA is highlighting its EMT 140 and EMT 250 reverbs as one possible pairing. A tempting opportunity to add two carefully chosen studio tools without buying an enormous collection.

The Select 2 bundle would be my starting point, particularly for producers working without an Apollo interface. UA recommends its Select bundles for native-plugin users, meaning you can run the eligible native software on your computer without buying its DSP hardware. That makes this relevant to a much wider range of home studios than the UAD name might once have suggested.

I’m particularly drawn to the idea of choosing two contrasting processors. A channel strip for everyday mixing alongside a reverb for adding space would give me more immediate use than two similar tools competing for the same job. UA’s eligibility chart includes the API Vision and SSL 4000 E channel strips in Select, while its advertised EMT reverb pairing offers another direction entirely.

Custom 2 costs $40 more, so I’d only step up if something on its broader list made that difference worthwhile. Its current product description names developers and brands including Lexicon, Manley, API and Studer. Check the format of each selection carefully, though: a DSP-only plugin requires compatible UA hardware. I’d have the shortlist settled before getting distracted by the sheer number of options.

There’s a useful extra available during the wider sale, too: Cooper Time Cube Delay can be added for $1 with a qualifying software purchase of $29 or more. UA’s 12 Days of UAD sale runs until November 30 at 11:59pm Pacific Time. Personally, I’d aim for a couple of plugins with clear roles in my next project, then treat anything else as a bonus.

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