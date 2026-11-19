Fender has joined the Black Friday party with savings of up to 30% on a selection of electric guitars, basses and accessories. There's plenty to talk about, including $450 off a stunning Made in Japan Telecaster and $150 off a Limited Edition Active Jazz Bass. If you're shopping for a guitarist this holiday season, there are some tempting gift options, too, from $45 off Fender Hemp Instrument Cables to Fender Spaghetti Logo Shot Glasses for just $9 .

One offer that's particularly caught my attention is the Limited Edition Paranormal Series Troublemaker Telecaster, now $100 off. We awarded this guitar five stars in our review back in 2024, with MusicRadar's Stuart Williams declaring: “It's the most impressive Squier guitar I've played this year and probably my favourite in a few.” Two years on, those thick humbucker tones are still impressing us and this discount makes an already excellent-value guitar even more tempting.

With plenty of other offers to explore, I've picked out four of my favourite deals from Fender's Black Friday event.

Save 20% ($100) Squier Limited Edition Paranormal Troublemaker Telecaster Deluxe: was $499.99 now $399.99 at Fender The Troublemaker Telecaster is a perfect choice for players who love thick, warm 'bucker tones. Fender has knocked a chunky $100 off the asking price, making this an even more tempting proposition. In our review, we praised its extremely playable feel and how it punched well above its weight for the money. With 20% off during the Black Friday sale, it's an even easier guitar to recommend. Available in Ice Blue Metallic, it's an option for the troublemakers who like to stand out from the crowd.

Save 30% ($450) Fender Made in Japan Traditional 2025 Collection ‘60s Telecaster: was $1,499.99 now $1,049.99 at Fender If you've been curious about the appeal of Japanese-made Fenders, this $450 saving makes for a pretty compelling introduction. The Traditional '60s Telecaster combines the familiar feel of a classic Fender with some striking visual details, most notably its 3-color Sunburst finish and competition stripes. There's plenty of substance behind the looks, too, with a rosewood fingerboard, vintage-style bridge and tuners. It's a beautifully appointed take on a timeless design and at this reduced price, it's well worth a closer look.

Save 30% ($150) Squier Limited Edition Affinity Series Active Jazz Bass: was $499.99 now $349.99 at Fender A good bass should be able to handle plenty of different playing situations and this Limited Edition Jazz Bass has the features to make it a surprisingly versatile option. The lightweight, thinned-down body should help keep things comfortable during longer rehearsals and gigs, while the Squier Noiseless J Bass pickups aim to keep unwanted hum at bay. There's also an onboard two-band active preamp, giving players some extra control over their sound. With $150 off, it's a fantastic choice for beginners who want room to grow, as well as experienced bassists after an ideal backup.

Save 60% ($44.84) Fender Festival Hemp Instrument Cables: was $74.73 now $29.89 at Fender Cables might not be the most exciting thing to unwrap at Christmas, but they're one of those essentials that every guitarist will eventually need (and not spend their own cash on one, if at all possible). Fender's Festival Hemp Instrument Cables make that practical purchase a little more interesting, swapping the usual outer jacket for a 100% hemp covering. Underneath, there's oxygen-free copper shielding and gold-plated connectors, so these aren't just a novelty gift with a quirky finish. Now reduced by $45, they're an easy way to treat the guitarist in your life to something useful without spending a fortune.

Fender's Black Friday event isn't short of interesting options for offset enthusiasts. One of the models that caught my eye is the Paranormal Offset Telecaster, a quirky mash-up that brings together two of Fender's most recognisable designs. It pairs a Jazzmaster pickup in the neck with a Telecaster single-coil at the bridge, giving you a rather unusual combination of tones in a distinctive offset body. With $145 off the asking price , it's well worth considering if you're after something a little different.

If you're just starting out, there are some worthwhile savings on Squier's Sonic Series, too. These guitars offer an accessible way into electric guitar playing without having to spend a fortune and Fender has included several models in its Black Friday discounts. You can pick up $75 off the Sonic Stratocaster , or take a look at the Limited Edition black Mustang , which comes equipped with dual humbuckers for a more muscular sound. It's a decent selection for anyone hoping to make their first steps as a guitarist.

There's also plenty here for anyone getting ahead with their Christmas shopping. I always think the Black Friday music deals are a good opportunity to pick up gifts for the guitarists in your life, particularly those little extras they might not necessarily buy for themselves. Fender has some fun options in the sale, including a Tweed Amp-inspired mouse mat, now 40% off and Fender 1946 guitars and amps coasters, now 50% off . They're ideal stocking fillers for the player who already seems to have everything.

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