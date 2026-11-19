Taylor Swift, Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert attend the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Bridgestone Arena on 18 November, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ella Langley was the big winner at the Country Music Awards last night, taking home six awards and even overshadowing Taylor Swift's hotly-anticipated CMAs return.

The 27-year-old singer beat Swift in the Single Of The Year category, where her Choosin’ Texas megahit (it’s now been Number One in the Billboard chart for an incredible 28 weeks) won out over Swift’s I Knew It, I Knew You. Choosin’ Texas also won Song Of The Year and Music Video Of The Year, while Langley came out on top in the Entertainer Of The Year and Female Vocalist Of The Year categories. Her album Dandelion won Album Of The Year.

Picking up the Single Of The Year award in Nashville, Langley said: “I love this song. “We just sat in a room and did our best one afternoon, and it is the gift that just keeps on giving. I can’t believe this is my life, and what is going on is absolutely insane. I just can’t believe it’s me that this is happening to.”

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(Famously, the genesis of the song came from a writers’ retreat in which the co-writer and producer Miranda Lambert told Langley a story of how she had once got pulled over by the cops with two pets in her car – a dog in the back and a kangaroo (yes, a kangaroo) in the front. Lambert mentioned: “Of course, I had Texas plates on.” And a lightbulb suddenly went off over Langley’s head.)

Taylor Swift - I Knew It, I Knew You x Our Song (Live From The 60th CMA Awards) - YouTube Watch On

Swift was actually there at the Awards. Indeed, she performed at the ceremony for the first time in 13 years, tearing through a medley of I Knew It, I Knew You and Our Song – a number of hers from way back in 2006 – accompanied by Keith Urban on banjo.

She also presented the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award to Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn. Brooks and Dunn, she said, have “provided the world with eternal bangers” – she mentioned their hits Boot Scootin’ Boogie, My Maria and Red Dirt Road. They “still approach their music with the mischief and excitement of little kids just discovering their love for this,” according to Swift.

“That’s the thing about Brooks And Dunn,” she added. “They don’t take very much too seriously, except for all the important stuff: their families, their fans, and country music.”

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As is the way with these things, there was also a special tribute to the duo woven into the show. A supergroup comprising Halestorm, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Hardy, and Marcus King performed a medley of their hits including Rock My World, Play Something Country and the aforementioned Boot Scootin’ Boogie.