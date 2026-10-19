“She’s John, Paul, George, and Ringo all in one”: Taylor Swift finally performs a Life of a Showgirl song on stage at the Academy Museum Gala
Four-song set was introduced by Conan O’Brien
We might be more than a year into Taylor Swift’s The Life Of A Showgirl era, but live performances of any of the songs on the album have been conspicuously absent.
No longer, though, because at Saturday night’s Academy Museum Gala, Swift performed a four-song set that included The Fate of Ophelia, The Life of a Showgirl’s opening track.
Swift was invited to the stage by talkshow host and comedian Conan O’Brien, who referred to her as “John, Paul, George, and Ringo all in one”. Backed by a band, she began with Blank Space, from 2014 album 1989, before giving The Fate of Ophelia its live debut.
This was followed by I Knew It, I Knew You, Swift’s song from 2026’s Toy Story 5 soundtrack, and the set was wrapped up with 2008’s Love Story, which became one of her first crossover pop hits.
Swift hasn’t performed a full concert since she wrapped up her Eras tour in December 2024, but there’s speculation that she may return to the fray next year as one of the headliners at the 2027 Glastonbury Festival.
Her Academy Museum could be viewed as part of a concerted push to win a Best Original Song award at next year’s Oscars, and comes as first-round voting is taking place for the 2027 Grammy Awards, nominations for which will be announced on 16 November.
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.