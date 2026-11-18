It has been quite the week for signature guitars based on a legendary 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard. First there was Gibson with Billy Gibbons’ Pearly Gates arriving as a Standard USA production model (and a Custom Shop collector’s item).

Now this ‘Joevember’ special from Epiphone: the limited edition Skinnerburst ’59 Les Paul Standard based on one of Joe Bonamassa’s most-famous electric guitars, Principal Skinner. And it’s yours for £949/$849.

If you are a fan of Bonamassa then you will know exactly who/what Principal Skinner is. This is one of his most redoubtable and dependable ’59 Les Pauls. It was a family heirloom, past from father to son.

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The Gibson Gazette says when it sold at auction in 2006, it became the most valuable guitar not owned by any artist to be sold at auction. Bonamassa picked it up five years later, and did what any responsible curator of vintage gear would do, he put it to work, on stage, in the studio. And he kind of had to; the guitar sounded too good.

The Epiphone version is built in that spirit. It has a Dirty Lemon finish on a flame maple veneer, cherry red on the back and sides, and doesn’t all that mahogany wear it well?

This is not an Inspired By Gibson Custom build, so no Gibson USA pickups here. Instead, we have Epiphone’s ProBucker 3 and ProBucker Custom humbuckers, which are duly hooked up to CTS pots and Mallory capacitors. The ProBuckers are more than respectable at this price.

The neck has a “Custom ’59 Rounded C” shape, and is glued to the body as per the fashion. Epiphone doesn’t specify whether this is a long-neck tenon joint. The fingerboard, however, is rosewood, 12” radius, trapezoid block inlays, and the LockTone Tune-O-Matic and LockTone Stop Bar tailpiece look the part.

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(Image credit: Epiphone)

Elsewhere, you've got nickel hardware, a cream pickguard and pickup selector switch washer, but an amber switch tip.

The Epiphone Deluxe tuners have yellow Keystone buttons and are fitted to an Epiphone Kalamazoo headstock, not the Gibson ‘Open Book’ style you get on IGC models.

But then the IGC 1959 Les Paul Standard Reissue will set you back £1,199/$1,299. It might be worth it when you consider the Gibson Alnico III Custombuckers. But if this is as good as the Epiphone Joe Bonamassa 1955 Les Paul Standard then you will be getting a serious guitar for the money.

(Image credit: Epiphone)

But the Skinnerburst has a certain collector’s appeal, with that finish looking pretty sweet – not to mention that you get the custom brown hard-shell guitar case with pink fur lining, stencilled with the Nerdville logo, and inside there is a COA.

No question, this will sell out. Bonamassa estimates that the many Epiphone guitars bearing his name have shipped over 20,000 units over the years. That’s a lot of guitars.

You can check the Skinnerburst '59 Les Paul Standard out over at Epiphone.