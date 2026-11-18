Gibson launches two recreations of Billy Gibbons’ Pearly Gates Les Paul - YouTube Watch On

Gibson has just dropped what has to be the signature guitar of the year as it brings Billy Gibbons’ Pearly Gates Les Paul Standard to its standard US-made production lineup.

The Pearly Gates Les Paul Standard comes in a Slow Iced Tea Fade finish and with a pair of signature humbuckers, and as with Kirk Hammett’s Greeny Les Paul, it gives regular players the chance to own a version of one of the most famous electric guitars in music history.

It is joined by a Custom Shop model, fresh out of the Murphy Lab with all the wear and tear and the Pearly Burst look of the original. It is another of the Murphy Lab’s forensic builds, reverse-engineering Gibbons’ original Les Paul using 3D scans for a 1:1 replica that is made for collectors. It has the Reissue Pearly Gates PAF pickups, the aged Lifton hard-shell guitar case, all the details. At £15,999/$19,999, it is priced accordingly.

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At £2,999/$3,199, the regular Gibson USA Pearly Gates is no cheap date, but then the Les Paul Standard has always been an aspirational instrument for serious amateurs and professionals, and this pricing is in line with the other Les Pauls in the US lineup.

Gibson’s vice president of product, Mat Koehler, says they wanted to give more players the chance to get their hands on what is one of the coolest Les Pauls of all time – if it’s not the coolest, it has to be Top 5, for sure.

“Billy Gibbons and Pearly Gates represent one of the most iconic artist-and-instrument pairings in music history,” says Koehler. “With these two new models, we wanted to give both dedicated players and serious collectors an opportunity to connect with the guitar that has remained at the center of Billy’s unmistakable sound for decades.

“The Gibson Custom model captures the original instrument in extraordinary detail, while the Gibson model translates its spirit into an inspiring guitar built to be played.”

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There was a sense that something might have been cooking behind the scenes at Gibson’s Nashville HQ.

In September, Gibson announced a special Nashville event, hosted with the ZZ Top frontman, to accompany the launch of 30 Collector’s Edition Pearly Gates replicas, each of which was signed by the man himself.

(Image credit: Gibson)

The original Pearly Gates was a 1959 Les Paul Standard with a hell of an origin story.

“We had a girlfriend named Renee Thomas. She said, ‘I’ve got an invitation to go audition for a part in a movie. But I have to get back to California,’” Gibbons told GibsonTV. “We decided that she should have this 1936 Packard automobile. Next thing you know, the phone rang. She said, ‘I got the part! I blame it on Pearly Gates.’ I said, ‘What’s Pearly Gates?’ She goes, ‘Oh, that’s the name I gave the car.’”

Thomas sold the Packard for 250 bucks and sent the money to Gibbons. Just then, he’d got wind from John Wilson of Houston-based psych-rockers The Magic Ring that a rancher outside Houston had a Les Paul Standard to sell.

“$250 landed in my pocket the very day that we were heading off to this ranch,” said Gibbons. Wilson was well informed. His story checked out, and the rancher was up for a deal.

“He opened the case. He said, ‘Can you give me 250?’ And I whipped out the check,” said Gibbons “The word got back to Renee, and she goes, ‘It’s gonna make divine music. We’re gonna call it Pearly Gates.’”

The rest is history. See Gibson for more details.