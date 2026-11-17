You remember Kate Nash, don’t you? She hit the headlines a couple of years back when she set up an OnlyFans account to fund a UK and European tour, thus drawing attention to the dire situation many mid-level, never mind small-level artists, find themselves in.

Well, according to an interview with the Guardian, she’s still in the position of having to fund touring through selling pics of her posterior: “I’m in a position of privilege because I am making money from my catalogue. But I still need to sell my bum on OnlyFans to go on tour. I’ve got friends who are selling all their instruments and furniture to tour, or they’re not going on tour, and they’re depressed.”

The situation clearly angers her. “It makes me so mad! Where will we be in 20 years when we only have stadium acts? I’m not dissing those who do it, but I don’t want everything to be mainstream. I also want to see mid-level and small gigs. Without that, there’s no culture and no fanbase. It’s a broken system and I don’t think it’s fair.”

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She has a new album out early next year. Cailin explores her Irish ancestry and includes a cover of Sinead O’ Connor’s Famine, a song that eviscerates the Great Hunger of the 1840s, enabled by the British state. It’s the latest twist in what has been an unusual career.

Kate Nash - Freedom of Me (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Nash shot to fame during the dying days of physical music. Her debut album Made Of Bricks was a UK Number One, but when the follow-up, 2010's My Best Friend Is You flopped, she was dropped by her record label and has spent the time since mixing low-key independent releases with stints acting. As her early commercial success faded, she increasingly found her voice and has been prominent in supporting feminist causes, trans rights and pointing out the inequities of the music industry in the 2020s.

On the last issue, she is clearly passionate: “People say to me: ‘Sex sells.’ Music fucking sells! It contributes millions to the economy. It’s just not being distributed fairly.”

“The music industry will not change itself, but the law will (force it to),” she says. “I see myself as the guy in The Shawshank Redemption. I’m doing these tiny scratches behind the scenes that people can’t see, and I’ll be doing that until I’m in a coffin. With these little scratches, we will build the tunnel that will take us through the sewage and out to the other side.”