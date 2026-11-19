It seems that Pearl Jam are very much still in the process of sorting out their drummer problem.

You may recall that the alt rock veterans have been without a permanent person behind the kit since Matt Cameron quit in July last year. Since this September, Abe Laboriel Jr has been playing with the band, and now in a new interview, bassist Jeff Ament has said that Laboriel Jr is their preferred candidate for the full time position.

Ament was appearing on the Lipps Service podcast with Scott Lipps when conversation came round to the vacant drummer’s seat. “At the first of the year, we’re gonna have like a big-boy conversation about what we’re doing next year, ’cause we all wanna play some shows next year,” Ament said. “Hopefully it’s Abe. Abe has to sort of figure out what his schedule is.”

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The complicating factor in all this is that Laboriel Jr also plays with Paul McCartney’s band, and has done for a long time. Will McCartney tour in 2027? There has been no announcement as yet. Much depends, presumably, on the 84-year-old ex-Beatle’s current health, fitness and desire for another world tour.

Ament, though, clearly enjoys having Laboriel Jr in the band. “It was so fun to play with him,” he enthused. “It was so completely different for me. How he enters and exits fills is different from any other drummer I’ve played with. There’s a push and pull. There’s so much power. Once I figured that out, I was like, ‘Oh, this is so fun, man. There’s so much power in this.'

“There’s a real Bonham quality to the way he plays,” he suggested. “There’s a part of me that’s thinking: ‘If it did work out with Abe and we could make a record with him, it could be like fucking amazing.’”

Ament also confirmed that Pearl Jam haven’t auditioned any other drummers. So, really, the job is Laboriel Jr’s should he want it...