Peter Gabriel has always been an enthusiast for the latest tech. He was ahead of the game on sampling – he was one of the first UK artists to own a Fairlight and has been an early cheerleader for AI, telling Uncut back in 2023 that “I can’t think of anyone whose job couldn’t be done better by AI in 10 years’ time, maybe five.”

Now in a new interview with the Guardian, he’s doubled-down on this stance, proclaiming cheerily that: “You can get accelerated learning through AI – even though you haven’t learned all the skills to get there, you can quickly access some of the joy of making really nice-sounding things or have the AI eliminate some of your worst moments.”

“In the long run, as a creative tool: absolutely extraordinary,” he says. “It’s like you’ve been painting in black and white and someone suddenly throws a colour palette at you, saying: ‘What can you do with this?’”

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He even thinks that AI is capable of creating great art…

“It’s just down to better algorithms. So how do we deal with this as a species? I think long-term, if you can’t defeat it, you have to join it. I think we will become cyborgs, because we’ll have these brain-computer interfaces, where you insert something in your brain that allows you then to communicate to the computer… I don’t think there’s any reason why we shouldn’t use our brains to become more AI.”

The ostensible reason for the interview is his new album o\i, which is a companion piece to 2023’s i/o. But Gabriel hardly mentions the new record at all, covering such issues as performing keyboard duets with bonobo apes, apps which would allow you to communicate with dead relatives and a live ‘brain show’ that would include songs from o\i as part of it…

“(It would) allow you to see how the brain affects us and how it might be manipulated” he suggests. “It could be a virtual thing or a stage thing or both, but how it all works, and the story, I’ve got no idea. I’m at that stage where you can feel a sort of lump in the mist and you’re trying to imagine it becoming something, which I think is the way most people approach creativity.”

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Truly (and literally, in this case) the mind boggles...