Spotify Wrapped will soon be upon us. And you might assume that it’s too late now to make much difference to your annual listening stats. But apparently you’d be wrong.

The people at the ticketing company SeatPick have looked into the mathematics of how Wrapped is worked out. It is supposed to be a breakdown of what you’ve been listening to from 1 January through to roughly mid November, but there is something at work that SeatPick has termed ‘the dilution effect’ that means not every stream is equally weighted.

Think of it like this: if you obsessively listen to one artist in February for two weeks, those figures then get diluted by all the rest of the stuff you listen to for the next nine months. But if you have a couple of weeks of listening obsessively to an artist in, say, October, there’s very little time left in the year for those figures to be diluted.

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Mathematically, listening late in the year has more influence over your final Wrapped figures than the exact same listening earlier in the year.

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So how can you ensure that your Wrapped says what you want it to say about you? Well, Seatpick suggests listening to your favourite artists now, quickly, before the data gets locked for another year, and making sure you listen to tracks fully rather than just for a few seconds, as those don’t count.

Playing full albums also apparently counts more than a single track repeated many times: “Spotify's own methodology weighs how evenly you listen across an album, not just total plays,” says SeatPick. “So working through a full record rather than repeating one single is more likely to register as genuine engagement with an artist.”

Oh, and listening in Private Mode doesn’t feed into your top artists data – it has to be in Normal Mode, according to Spotify. So if your kids want to use your phone, make sure you flip into Private so their choices don’t show up in your Wrapped data.

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In a statement, SeatPick CEO Gilad Zilberman hassaid: “Every year we see people trying to 'fix' their Wrapped after it's already published, but by then the window has closed. The reality is that Spotify's own methodology means the final few weeks before the cut-off carry disproportionate weight - we call it the Dilution Effect. If there's an artist you want reflected in your year, right now is genuinely the moment that matters most, not December.

“Wrapped is designed as a shareable highlight reel, not a scientific report - but understanding the mechanics behind it means fans can actually shape their story instead of just receiving it.”