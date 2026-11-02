Spotify AI remixes could be on their way for 2027

It looks like Spotify will finally launch an AI remix service early next year.

According to a report in the Financial Times, the Swedish streaming platform are looking to get the service underway in the first quarter of 2027, with the unveiling possibly happening around the time of the Grammy Awards in February.

The idea is that, for an extra $4 to $5 per month, users would be able to use AI to create their own remixes – you could press a button and transform a classical piece into a dance track, or cover one artist in the style of someone else.

Latest Videos From MusicRadar Watch full video here:

Before Spotify goes ahead with its plans, there are still some ruckles it needs to straighten out. Whilst the streaming firm has struck deals with Universal Music Group and the French music company Believe for the remix feature, it is still in negotiations with the two other majors – Sony Music and Warners.

Olivia Rodrigo - drivers license (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Another challenge may be persuading major contemporary artists to take part in the scheme. Though artists will have a veto on whether they want their work to be transformed in this way, many may be reluctant.

Olivia Rodrigo was just one who told Hollywood Reporter in October that “I would never use AI in any of my music, absolutely no.” While artists will receive a share of extra fees when their songs are remixed by AI, that may not be enough for some who – quite understandably – want to retain control over their body of work.

It may well be that Spotify will go ahead even if they don’t get the agreement of Sony, Warners or a large proportion of current artists. All will no doubt be revealed over the coming months...