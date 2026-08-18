Nearly 40% of music released last month used AI

Here’s a sign of the times if ever there was one: according to a new survey almost 40% of new music released globally last month used AI in its creation.

That jaw-dropping stat has come from a new survey by SubmitHub, an online platform that allows users to submit music to playlists and blogs. They analysed over a million pieces of music – a huge sample size - and using their own AI music detector, SH Labs, found that 23.2% of them were fully AI-generated. Almost a quarter.

In addition to that 15.3% were found to have used elements of AI-generated audio that had been "modified or processed" by humans.

Latest Videos From MusicRadar Watch full video here:

SH Labs was unveiled by the platform in June, but it may be that the software – which is also used by Bandcamp and Traxsource - is too over-officious in its detection. SubmitHub has said that 31% of artists whose music was deemed to contain AI when released this year maintain they had not used any AI tools when asked by the platform.

Either SH Labs is unfairly fingering a whole load of tracks for using AI, or there are some producers who are too ashamed to admit they're using it. Or, perhaps, there’s a bit of both going on.

In a statement, SubmitHub’s founder Jason Grishkoff said: "I think the path forward for AI music is disclosure. People should be able to decide for themselves whether they want to engage with AI-generated music. Our job is to give them enough information to make that choice."

To find out more about SH Labs and use it yourself head over to their website at shlabs.music.