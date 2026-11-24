The new Beatles tourist attraction on the site of their old Apple HQ in Savile Row is set to open next year, but anyone hoping to replicate the group’s rooftop gig will be disappointed – it’s likely music will be banned from that area of the building.

Councillors from Westminster City Council will vote today on whether the ‘cultural experience and exhibition’ as it’s officially termed will get the go-ahead. It’s likely to pass, but with a number of conditions that the council has already set out.

These include ensuring any amplified audio is controlled through noise limiters, and imposing a restriction on live music on the rooftop to avoid ‘unacceptable noise levels’. They have also proposed the installation of a 2-metre-high acoustic barrier.

Latest Videos From MusicRadar Watch full video here:

(Because heaven forbid any more of these new-fangled music groups get the same idea as those Beatles chappies and upset the denizens of Mayfair with their loud pop music.)

THE BEATLES : Rooftop Concert : "Don't Let Me Down,". - YouTube Watch On

Already, Apple Corps’ plans have faced opposition from neighbours - The Savile Row Bespoke Association, which represents the street’s tailoring businesses, said the street’s narrow pavements “would lead to dangerous congestion and have a significant negative impact on those who visit and work” there. Westminster’s planning officers have said that the proposed attraction clashed with local land use policies, but that the building’s connection to the Beatles warranted an exception.

Apple have also been negotiating with the Mayfair Neighbourhood Forum (yes, there is such a body). The museum could attract around 900 visitors on weekdays and 1,140 at weekends, but the Forum has said those figures would “need to be greatly reduced” and have asked that the attraction be monitored for a year before any expansion is granted.

Assuming the council does give the attraction the go-ahead, it will open sometime next year. Amongst other things, fans will be able to see a recreation of the studio where the Beatles recorded the Let It Be album and set foot on the rooftop where the group gave their final performance on that overcast day in January 1969. And, of course, there will be a cafe and gift shop.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The idea of buying the building and creating a London Beatles attraction (other than the zebra crossing at Abbey Road) was apparently Tom Greene’s idea. The CEO of Apple Corps, who took over in 2025, Greene, has said it will be: “something truly special... Every single day, fans are taking pictures of the outside of 3 Savile Row – but next year they can go in and explore all seven floors of the iconic building, including the rooftop where even the railings remain the same from that famous day in 1969.”