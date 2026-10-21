“I find it incredible and humbling that people are still interested in our story”: Paul and Ringo give thumbs up to massively expanded new Beatles museum in Liverpool

The Beatles' museum in Liverpool is set to move to a larger location and a new tourist ‘experience’ devoted to the band is set to be open in the city too.

Announcing the plans yesterday, Apple Corps said that the Beatles Story which is currently at Albert Dock, will move to a new site opposite Lime Street station that was formerly the St Johns Market. The new site will be four times the size of its current location. Meanwhile, a new ‘Yellow Submarine experience ’, as it will be called, will be housed at the old Radio City tower, St John’s Beacon. Both the new sites will open in 2028.

The move is a partnership between Apple Corps, Liverpool City Council and the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority. Indeed, Apple Corps, which has looked after the Beatles business interests since 1968, will take over the running of the main Beatles Story attraction from next year.

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The updated attraction will be giving back to the city in more than just tourist dollars. It’s been announced that every ticket sold to The Beatles Story will contribute to The Apple Corps Liverpool Trust, an initiative established to provide financial support and opportunities for emerging Liverpool artists and local cultural endeavours.

Amazing! The Beatles to officially take over The Beatles Story in 2028 and create a new museum in Liverpool!October 20, 2026

And of course, this is in addition to the new Beatles attraction in London, which is set to open next year on the site of their old Apple offices on 3 Savile Row.

In a statement, Apple CEO Tom Greene said: “Liverpool birthed the greatest band in history and today we are announcing a new experience in the city that does justice to that legacy. Just like Graceland or Dollywood, it’s fitting that The Beatles will have a world class destination for fans to visit in the centre of the city where the story started.”

The two surviving Beatles have given their thumbs up to the move too. Sir Paul McCartney said in a statement: "I love Liverpool. It's part of who I am, it's part of who The Beatles are.

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"I find it incredible and humbling that people are still interested in our story and it's very exciting to me that The Beatles Story and The Beacon are being transformed in such an exciting way in the heart of Liverpool city.”

Meanwhile, Ringo Starr has said: "Liverpool was, and still is, Music City. And now we are expanding The Beatles Story Experience in Liverpool - how far out. The beat goes on.”

Indeed it does. With new tourist attractions and the four Sam Mendes biopics landing in 2028 as well, the end of the 2020s looks set to be an extraordinarily busy time for a band that hasn’t produced a single note of new music since 1970. Will we ever be bored of The Beatles? On current evidence, you’d think not.