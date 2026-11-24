Making records is a mercurial business. Sometimes they go down easy. Sometimes they are a nightmare. Flying In A Blue Dream presented Joe Satriani with more than a few sleepless nights – but this was going to be a big one.

It was 1989, his third studio album, and Flying In A Blue Dream would be his first with vocals. Satriani’s star was rising just as he was putting it together. The success of 1987’s Surfing With The Alien created a buzz around him. He realised that he actually had fans. And so there was a certain expectation.

Everything had to be right, and yet it wasn’t. Speaking to MusicRadar over Zoom, Satriani says there was an element of brinkmanship when making the album. It took the sage advice of the famed promoter and manager Bill Graham and the help of a friend to finish the album off.

Latest Videos From MusicRadar Watch full video here:

“The record was actually mixed and mastered,” says Satriani. “I expressed to my then-manager, Bill Graham. I said, ‘I’m not happy. I want to go in and change something.’ But I felt like, ‘I can’t do this. I’ve already spent the money, and I was supposed to deliver the album.’”

Graham understood perfectly, and said what needed to be said. This is the value of a good manager, someone who has puts the artist and their work first before the bottom line.

Satriani recalls: “He said, ‘If you’re not happy, then fix it. Don’t worry about the money, or anything like that. You’re the artist. What would you do?’”

The problem was I Believe. It was one of the songs on which Satriani sings vocals. Alongside the neo-blues groove and alien shred of Big Bad Moon and the title track, I Believe would be one of three singles chosen for the record.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“It was a vocal song. It was very unusual for me to try to do a song like that,” he says. “It was a song that was emotionally very close to my heart, and I just couldn’t get it right.”

Satriani has previously spoken of the pain of making Flying In A Blue Dream – pain both real and metaphorical. After going on tour with Mick Jagger, he had contracted the disease giardiasis in Southeast Asia, and the doctors didn’t know what was wrong with him.

“I would go to the hospital, and they’d be like, ‘Oh, this is what you’ve got. That’s what you’ve got.’ Anywhere from my appendix to my brain,” Satriani told MusicRadar in 2014. “Every time they had an idea about what was wrong with me, it was always wrong.”

SatchVai - 'The Sea Of Emotion, Pt.1' (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Satriani had braces on his teeth because of a TMJ disorder, was trying to process his grief after his father passed away, then his grandmother a few weeks after that. It felt like one thing after another, and yet creatively he was in full bloom.

“It was just so difficult and insane, but there was also this enormous amount of creativity,” he said. “I was so excited that I had fans! Every time it got rough in the studio, all I'd have to do is close my eyes and think, ‘Remember when you were on tour. You started to play Always [With Me, Always With You] or Satch Boogie, and the crowd in that small club went crazy.’

“I said, ‘That’s what it's all about. That’s the biggest gift the universe has ever given you. All this other stuff, it's going to work itself out. The braces are going to come out. They'll even figure out what's wrong with your intestines. Everything’s going to work itself out.’”

The producer John Cuniberti needed no persuading. He had faith in Satriani, and in the material. They had a budget, and Satriani threw himself into the making of the album. Even with all these health concerns, his grief, he would track 10 hours a day, everything poured into his electric guitar. “I was quickly getting burned out,” he said.

Cuniberti took a video camera into the studio to shoot some behind-the-scenes footage. When Satriani looked back on it in 2014, he didn’t recognise himself.

“He got some really grainy-looking but cool videos, one of which is me doing the solo to the song Can’t Slow Down,” said Satriani. “Seeing it recently, I couldn’t believe the amount of concentration on my face. I was just completely focused on this ridiculous solo. But, man, did I look bad. I couldn’t believe how bad I looked. I was way too thin, very pale. I thought, ‘Oh, you poor guy.’ I don’t want to go back there.”

Joe Satriani - Flying In a Blue Dream (from Satriani LIVE!) - YouTube Watch On

Satriani smiles at the memory. We have just been discussing how his new record with old friend Steve Vai came together – again, a deadline-buster as far as the label was concerned, but altogether a less stressful affair as he and Vai recorded remotely and sent their parts to each other before blowing each other’s mind with what they were coming up with.

Back in 1989, having gone through all of the above, Satch knew I Believe still wasn’t right. But he had an idea, and told Graham. He had a friend who was playing a show that night who just might be able to fix the track.

“I said, ‘Well, I’ve got this crazy idea. I said, Simon Phillips is in town, he’s playing with The Who, if we can get him after the show at the Coliseum to come to the studio, maybe I can convince him to play.’ I had been on tour with Simon, with the Mick Jagger band, and so he was definitely down with trying to help me out.”

"Big Bad Moon" Joe Satriani (Official Music Video, 4K) - YouTube Watch On

Satriani will never forget what happened next, because it was pretty far-out. Satch had never seen anything like it.

He laughs: “This is crazy, I know, but my drummer Jeff Campitelli had his drum set in the studio, and under Simon’s direction Jeff took the kit entirely apart and laid it on the floor. And I mean every screw and nut, everything. I’d never seen a drum kit completely disassembled, laying on the studio floor. And this was at the Fantasy Building in Berkeley, California.”

This was Simon Phillip’s Winston Wolf moment. The fact that it was after hours just made it more surreal. Satriani looked on at Phillips in awe.

“Simon came in – maybe it was after midnight or something like that – after doing a show with The Who, and he very slowly put together the drum kit,” he says. “He reassembled the whole kit.”

Joe Satriani - I Believe (Official HD Video) - YouTube Watch On

Still, something wasn’t quite right. Phillips had a brainwave.

You just never know where you’re gonna find the magic element that’s gonna make a song click

“Then he told us he didn’t want to record where the engineer wanted to record. He wanted to record in this glass and steel room that was off to the side,” continues Satriani. “And so he reassembled the drums there, and then, at about three in the morning, he played the most beautiful performance for this song. It just made the whole song work. It was just so magical.”

Satriani says there is a lesson in the story. When you’re making a record, you can only control so much. Thereafter, it’s in the lap of the gods, and what’s needed is a little bit of magic.

“That illustrates how you just never know where you’re gonna find the magic element that’s gonna make a song click,” he says . “And even though you do everything right, it can still turn out wrong, and then you invite danger and, all of a sudden, it turns out right.”

You can read more from MusicRadar's conversation with Joe Satriani, as he joins Steve Vai to talk about their first-ever joint album, The Sea Of Emotion.