Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan has revealed how much the business of music changed between the late 1980s and his experience in the 2000s with Velvet Revolver.

During GNR’s late 1980s pomp, touring was a loss leader to sell more records. But that had changed by the 21stCentury. “I recognised in Velvet Revolver the T-shirt sales were more important at that point... We were just trying to make a band work. Nobody was getting rich out here doing Velvet Revolver.

"We were just, like: 'Let's just make it work and see if we can pay ourselves like a decent job like anybody else has got.' That's about it.”

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"That's success, if you can have a job that's like a living wage. And that's what we were doing, really. And I think that as a musician, you have to wade through some things, like: 'Oh, those are rich rock stars.' Like, well, f***, well, that'd be nice, but I probably make less than you do, and work a lot more hours. It's like if you were gonna pay us per hour, it's maybe, like, three bucks."

Things are different with the reformed Guns N’ Roses now, he says, but “it’s tough for young bands to go out and tour. I know so many young bands that it’s just scraping, you know, just to get to the next gig. I know that feeling, but we were able to break beyond it because of record sales, you know, and that’s just not there.”

“There’s got to be a revival at some point,” he added, hopefully. “There’s got to be a better way.”

The bassist also explained how he developed his sound. McKagan described how he listened to a range of music when he was younger: “I kind of geared toward Sly and the Family Stone. Like I love that the pocket and the bass is so simple and cool. I got into punk rock, and there were so many cool… Paul Simonon from The Clash, his playing style's ridiculous…”

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“But I was also listening to Steve Jones’ guitar tone from Pistols… so many influences,” he says. “Killing Joke. That huge sound. Magazine - he got this sound from his bass. I saw everybody live and I’d look at their stuff, and I asked my friend, ‘How did he get this sound?’ and my friend said, ‘Oh, he’s using a chorus pedal’” So young McKagan bought himself a $20 chorus pedal – an Ibanez CS9, apparently.

“I took from... didn’t steal anything. I just took all these confluences and created a sound. I moulded a sound that was a mixture of the Clash and a mixture of Prince and Killing Joke, and even Magazine.”