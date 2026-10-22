Blink and you’ll miss it! Fender launches Mark Hoppus Stoned Fruit Jaguar Bass but there is a catch – you only have 182 hours to buy one

Fender and Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus have teamed up for a signature Jaguar Bass that is limited edition but not in the way we conventionally understand it.

There’s no limit on the number of bass guitars Fender are making – but there is a small window of opportunity to buy one, 182 hours, to be exact.

By our calculations, that’s just over a week. And this Jaguar – the Stoned Fruit Jaguar Bass to give it its full designation – is a real peach, with a Guava Green paint job, painted headcap for the win, and it ships with a set of decal stickers designed by Ohio-based artist Phil Guy, aka Burrito Breath, so that you can customise your own instrument just as Hoppus did with his.

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Look at the pictures; he is customising one right there. Fans of the pop-punk stalwarts will recognise this vitamin-packed green four-string from Blink-182 shows. It has been in his touring rotation since 2023.

(Image credit: Fender)

Hoppus, who has had a long-standing relationship with Fender, was a fan of Burrito Breath’s work and got him to design these stickers. And as a punk-rock skater guy, these stickers are a BFD.

The Limited Edition Mark Hoppus Stoned Fruit Jaguar Bass | Artist Signature Series | Fender - YouTube Watch On

“To now have my own signature model done exactly the way that I like is super awesome. This is the culmination of my nearly quarter century relationship with Fender,” says Hoppus. “Coming out of skateboarding and punk rock, stickers are such a huge part of everything that we do.

“You can take this bass, you can sticker it up, you can pretend you’re a little kid in the back of your parent’s car putting stickers on the window as they drive down the freeway. This bass plays incredibly well and you’ll look cool as shit.”

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We might not be embracing the spirit of the release, but this bass already looks – to quote Hoppus – cool as shit. That pickguard. That finish! The neck plate has Hoppus’s signature ‘Octopus’ engraving, too.

But this is a serious bass. It’s got some neat specs, too, not least the reverse-mounted Seymour Duncan SPB-3 Quarter Pound split-coil P Bass pickups and HiMass Vintage bridge.

(Image credit: Fender)

It has a solid alder body, a bolt-on maple neck, carved into a Custom C profile that we would bet good money that this is a crowd-pleasing thing shape, the cherry on what should be a very playable cake. Hoppus’ 2024 limited edition signature Jag Bass was.

Other vital statistics to note? Well, the scale length is 34”, it has a slab rosewood fingerboard with a 9.5” radius, and it’ll cost you £/$1,499 and that price includes a deluxe gig bag.

(Image credit: Fender)

Head over to Fender for more details, and to order one! You only have seven days, 13 hours, 42 mins and counting to grab one.