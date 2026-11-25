Fender’s Godzilla collab has come for your pedalboard, with a high-gain op-amp distortion pedal. It has weaponised the Stratocaster, too, with the Japanese market treated to a $36,000 Custom Shop electric guitar with an onboard ‘Roar’ button.

Now comes the Godzilla Telecaster, a Japanese-built doozy that comes with a Black Paisley Godzilla graphic finish and a custom Godzilla vs Cityscape fingerboard inlay, and the good news is that this will be available in all markets.

Tom Neely is responsible for the graphics. The Fender Japan team can take the credit for applying it to the Black Paisley finish.

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“Inspired by the Heisei Godzilla series films, some of my personal favourites, I wanted to capture Godzilla roaring fiercely toward the city,” says Neely. “I created the original Godzilla illustration, and the team in Japan brought the design to life by adding the paisley background. I’m incredibly proud of how the artwork came together on this guitar and can’t wait to share it with fans.”

We can’t wait to hear it. We’d like to think Fender would send one to Brad Paisley to test out. He has a history with the Paisley Telecaster, sharing a name, putting his name to a signature model too.

This, however, is a little hot for country guitar. We’ve got a pair of the high-output custom-wound humbuckers that made the Godzilla Strat such a fire-breather, and there is a push/pull function on the volume control that could only be described as a ‘Roar’ button, too – pull it up to activate an onboard distortion circuit.

(Image credit: Fender / TM & © TOHO)

The body is alder, and there’s no pickguard – that would only obscure the artwork. The neck is maple, carved into a Modern C profile, and is topped by what Fender calls Obsidian Ebony, a dark ebony-like material comprised of “resin-infused maple”.

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That’s something you don’t see everyday, but strikes us as very much like Richlite, an eco-friendly fingerboard material that we often see as an alternative to ebony.

(Image credit: Fender / TM & © TOHO)

There is also a Japanese-exclusive Masterbuilt version, of which we know very little except that Andy Hicks built it and it will have a graphic finish of Heisei-era Godzilla and Mount Fiji, “its body blending into a wave inspired by Hokusai’s The Great Wave off Kanagawa”.

On the back, there will be a graphic of Godzilla emerging from the ocean, to fire some heat-ray breath up the back of the neck. Also, cool detail alert, stick this guitar under blacklight and the paint in the finish reacts accordingly.

(Image credit: Fender / TM & © TOHO)

All very radical. But, lo, reading the spec, this strikes us as more Esquire than Telecaster, with Fender giving it a single Josefina Campos Hand-Wound ’50/’51 Blackguard pickup at the bridge for pure Nocaster-style twang.

The price for this Japanese Masterbuilt Godzilla Telecaster is TBC, as is the release date, but we can tell you that the MIJ Godzilla Telecaster Black Paisley is available for pre-order direct from Fender, priced £2,199/$2,499, with international orders expected to ship on July 2027. See Fender for more.

(Image credit: Fender / TM & © TOHO)

If you are in Japan, you can pick one of these up from December 4, where it will be available via Fender’s Flagship Tokyo store and the official Fender Japan online store.