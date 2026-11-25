TIDAL, the hi-res streaming service, is joining the Slop Wars, announcing a total ban on ‘entirely’ AI-generated music.

It's a significant escalation in the streaming industry’s ongoing struggles with the deluge of machine-made tracks that's threatening to overwhelm the industry - most other mainstream services, including Spotify and Apple Music, have stopped short of an outright blanket ban, opting instead for clearer front-end labelling.

The stats behind TIDAL’s decision are stark. In the last 90 days, says the firm, 43% of tracks uploaded were 100% AI-generated and, right now, 27m songs in its catalogue have been tagged as entirely AI. On one day in November, fully 60% of the tracks uploaded were 100% AI. And it’s not like these tracks are finding an audience (or making money). Tidal says that “96% of them have received zero streams in the last three months”.

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“It’s true that not all songs catch on immediately,” the platform posted, “and artists should have time to build their fanbases. But this situation is different – at this scale, the authentic music and artists that Tidal subscribers are looking to listen to and discover get buried.”

“To ensure Tidal remains the best place for artists to share their work, and for listeners to enjoy it, we’re removing all tracks that we determine are 100% AI-generated.

“We’re also banning distributors from delivering these tracks to us, and will reject deliveries if their metadata says they were generated solely using AI tools".

Music made with the assistance of AI tools will still be permitted - indeed, it would be impossible (and weird) to impose a ban, given that much production software, including all the leading DAWs, deploys some form of AI these days.

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“Enforcing our policy is made possible with technology provided by ⁠Ircam Amplify, our AI detection partner”, the firm also confirmed. Ircam’s AI sniffer can process over 250,000 tracks per hour, with a claimed accuracy of 99%, and less than 1% false positives. Fans of hi-res AI slop should listen while they can - Tidal’s ban comes into effect on December 9.