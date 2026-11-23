Lita Ford has been rocking for a very long time – since way back in the ‘70s, when she was the lead guitarist in the legendary, pioneering all-girl band The Runaways.

Now aged 68, she says she’s as creative and ambitious as she’s ever been, and the proof is in her forthcoming album.

It is titled The Bride Wore Black, and it is, in her words, “a dark fairytale concept album”.

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Ford tells MusicRadar: “This record has been many years in the making. It’s not something that I threw together over a weekend. And this time I really didn’t have anybody telling me what to do, telling me how to sound or telling me what to sing or what not to sing or what to record and what not to record. I just did what Lita wanted to do!”

The Bride Wore Black is scheduled for release in January 2027. A taster of the album arrived in October 2026 with the single Dracula.

Lita Ford - "Dracula" - Official Music Video - YouTube Watch On

“The process of creating this album was trial and error,” Ford explains. “I had all these ideas and I needed a place to put them all, so I figured, ‘Why not in a dark fairytale concept album?’

“The songs all had to be related. You don’t want to throw something in there that doesn’t go with the story. And Dracula is one of the characters in that story.”

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She names a few concept albums that served as her inspiration.

“In the ’70s there was Welcome To My Nightmare by Alice Cooper. That was a great, great record. And of course there was The Wall by Pink Floyd. And going back even further [to 1969] there was Tommy by The Who. They even did a a film for Tommy. And all of those albums had great songs. You know, I’m going way back here, but this is where I came from.”

Ford says that the cover art for her album is not what many might expect.

“It’s called The Bride Wore Black, but I am not wearing a black wedding dress. That is not Lita. Lita is not the bride. Lita is the artist. The bride has a story of her own.”

The album is a continuation of Ford’s long working relationship with producer, songwriter and guitarist Gary Hoey, who first collaborated with her back in 2012 on her album Living Like A Runaway.

Lita Ford - Mother (official video) - YouTube Watch On

“I’m really tight with Gary Hoey,” she says. “Gary picked me up from the dead many years ago, and and he has been my saving grace. I can take anything into his studio and he always seems to make it come to life. Either that, or we throw it out if it doesn’t work.”

She laughs: “Gary is also just a little bit out of his mind, so that helps.”

Two guest stars on this album are German heavy metal singer Doro Pesch and American singer and multi-instrumentalist Jean Beauvoir, who was a member of infamous punk band The Plasmatics before co-writing songs for Kiss and performing alongside Springsteen sidekick ‘Little’ Steven Van Zandt.

“I loved working with Jean Beauvoir,” Ford says. “We wrote an amazing song together called Fairy Tale Of Doom. It’s very different, but it still fits into that dark fairytale genre. Jean sings on it, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

Ford’s duet with Doro Pesch is on a track named The Queen Of Pain.

“Doro is a good friend,” Ford says. “She’s fantastic and I’m so happy to have done this duet with her. I had this song and I figured, ‘She’s a queen, I’m a queen, so together let’s be the warriors that we are!”

Ford also gives credit to the man who mixed this album – Max Norman, who famously worked with Ozzy Osbourne and others in the ’80s.

“I had plenty of backup on this record,” she says. “Max Norman mixed it and just pushed it over the top and drove everything home. It’s so powerful.”

Lita Ford - Wacken 2025 (Full Show) - YouTube Watch On

As for the electric guitars she used for The Bride Wore Black, Ford couldn’t be happier with her custom Moser Raven, built by her trusted luthier Neal Moser.

“Neal has been with me for decades,” she says. “He is used to work for BC Rich, so he knows Lita. He knows what Lita likes.

“There is no luthier like Neal Moser. He is the same gentleman who made my white double-neck. He is just off the charts – the biggest, meanest, baddest luthier there is!

“Not that long ago he designed a new guitar he called the Raven because the headstock looks like a raven’s face. I was looking through a magazine one day and that guitar just jumped off the page at me. I called Neal and said, ‘Tell me me about this guitar.’ He said to me, ‘Oh, you need to have one of those.’ And I thought, ‘Yes, I do.’

“So he built me one, and it’s unlike any guitar I’ve ever had. It’s just magic. It has one pickup, which is a Larry DiMarzio Super Distortion. It doesn’t have any inlays on the fretboard. It's just a solid mahogany neck in black, and I love that because I don’t always like people to see where I’m putting my fingers. And it’s got a push-pull knob on it, so if you pull it, it kicks on a preamp.

“So it's very simple yet very futuristic-looking. It’s very The Bride Wore Black. It has all these pointy angles, so it looks dangerous.

“It’s a really nasty-looking guitar. It’s not something anybody would want to pick up unless you were really brave.”