Revisit the glory days of '90s rave with this free euphoric trance sample pack
Put your hands in the air!
It's time to get your hands in the air as we delve into the uplifting world of euphoric trance.
This sample pack concentrates on the synth end of things with polysynths and arpeggiators getting inflated with delays, sidechain compression, modulation and plenty of reverb.
What you need to know
This sample collection offers a variety of loops and one-shots in six folders. The five tempo-labelled folders of loops are accompanied by a folder of chord hits and multisamples, with the latter covering the polysynths only.
All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.
The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!
Example sounds
Euphoric trance samples: click to download
Old-school euphoria samples (254MB)
These samples originally appeared in Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.
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