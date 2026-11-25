Christmas is the best time to catch up on the best TV and movies of the year, but with so many Black Friday streaming deals doing the rounds, it’s hard to know which one to go for. For musicians and music fans, a Paramount+ subscription makes a lot of sense. Beyond the big-ticket films and top-tier series like MobLand, Dexter: Resurrection and South Park, the platform is quietly stacked with brilliant music documentaries and shows worth getting stuck into. And for Black Friday, a subscription will cost you just £2.50 / $2.99 a month for your first couple of months - that's a whole 75% off the usual price. In fact, it’s one of the cheapest Black Friday music deals you’ll see all week.

If you’re wondering what’s actually on the bill for music fans, I’ve got a few recommendations for you. First up, Black Sabbath devotees on either side of the pond will love Ozzy: No Escape from Now. The documentary trails the last 6 years of the Prince of Darkness, as he battles declining health and preps for one last hurrah: last year’s emotional, triumphant Back To The Beginning gig.

Paramount+ Black Friday deal: Save up to 75%

🇬🇧 In the UK: The Standard tier drops to just £2.50 a month for the first two months before returning to £9.99, whereas Premium comes in at £3.25 a month (reverting to £12.99 afterwards). Opting for Standard gets you ad-free on-demand streaming in Full HD across two devices simultaneously, while a step up to Premium unlocks 4K, Dolby Atmos on compatible kit and titles, and four streams at once. 🇺🇸 In the US: Both Essential and Premium tiers are pegged at $2.99 a month for the first two months, after which they renew at $8.99 and $13.99 a month respectively (plus any applicable tax). Going for Premium bundles in Showtime and strips ads out of on-demand viewing, though live broadcasts still carry commercial breaks.

If your taste in rock leans heavily towards big hair and Spandex, Nöthin’ But a Good Time: The Uncensored Story of ’80s Hair Metal is a cracking three-part deep dive into the bands that strutted, snorted and sleazed their way down LA’s Sunset Strip. Meanwhile, Rush frontman Geddy Lee is front and centre in Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too?, which sees him hitting the waves with Metallica’s Robert Trujillo and catching up with low-end legends like Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, Hole’s Melissa Auf der Maur and Primus’s Les Claypool.

On the film front, those tuning in from the UK can line up School of Rock alongside Wayne’s World for a hard-rockin’ double bill – and if you’ve still got room for an encore, you can cap the night off with the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Over in the US, you’ve also got Bob Marley: One Love, charting the life of the late reggae icon.

Because the promo only runs until Monday 30 November, you’ve not got long to decide. UK subscribers get 75% shaved off both Standard and Premium monthly tiers for the first two months – bringing them down to £2.50 and £3.50 a month respectively – while US viewers get both plans at the exact same introductory price, so I think Premium is the obvious choice there.

Just keep an eye on the standard renewal rates if you fancy sticking with it long-term. Best of all, there’s no lock-in: you can cancel whenever you like, letting you binge through the good stuff and bail before the price jumps back up.

👇 More Black Friday deals this way