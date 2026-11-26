Those of us who lived through the tubes versus solid-state debates will be experiencing flashbacks as the digital transformation of the guitar amp only accelerates with modelling, captures, NAM, profiles… And, well, on it goes.

Entire backlines are now rendered as 1s and 0s before being compiled in guitar plugins. The onward march of progress is relentless. The question is: can the traditional tube amp compete with these digital presentations? Can the solid-state guitar amp?

Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready definitely lived through the tubes vs solid-state debate, and has historically leaned upon the high-volume tube-powered lungs of the Marshall JCM800 and the Fender Bassman – not to mention US boutique heads from Satellite and Peter Stroud’s 65 Amps.

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But in recent years he has embraced digital. Like Joe Bonamassa, he has been impressed by Fender’s Tone Master series, with the digital replicas of the Big F’s classic tube combos as good as the real thing. Unlike, Bonamassa, McCready has gone all-in with Fractal’s Axe-Fx amp modelling system, and on the latest episode of the Riffs, Beards & Gear podcast, he explained why, admitting that it wasn’t necessarily an easy decision – not least because digital modelling is not his forte.

“Don’t ask me how to explain what how it works, because I have no idea,” he says. “But my tech, Josh Schreibeis, created a system for me, for the Dark Matter Tour. I mean, I thought about this long and hard, ‘cos I’m an old-school guy: old amps, pedals, I mean, all this stuff I love, and I’ve always used it.”

Pearl Jam "Dark Matter" Live in Atlanta Night 1 2025 (SBD Multicam) - YouTube Watch On

The thing is, McCready could not tell the difference between the real amps and the amp modeller. Then there was the question of the digital models being more consistent.

We’ll get different sounds in Alabama compared to Germany, compared to here – because of the weather something can change. With this system, nothing changes

“We started A/B’ing amps to the actual Fractal system, and they sounded exactly the same,” he continues. “So it’s kind of like, ‘This might be something I want to look at.’ Primarily because, amps, as you know, we’ll get different sounds in Alabama compared to Germany, compared to here – because of the weather something can change. With this system, nothing changes.”

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Nothing changes, except upon McCready’s request, and this is where his Fractal rig gets really interesting. It makes tweaking his sound a lot easier – and on for Dark Matter, he was taking a leaf out of Kirk Hammett and James Hetfield’s playbook.

“I can have it [clicks fingers] and I can go, ‘Hey, can make it heavier? Make it sound more Metallica,’” explains McCready. “That’s one I’ve being throwing out, like, for Dark Matter, the song Dark Matter, ‘Make it sound more Metallica.’”

Episode 17 - Mike McCready (Pearl Jam, Mad Season) - YouTube Watch On

McCready’s search for a consistent live performance from his backline, no matter he weather, is one of the reasons why Metallica started using Fractals.

Metallica's digital conversion happened in 2013 on the road to Antarctica, and their legendary Freeze ‘Em All performance where they needed an amp solution that could work with the their silent setup at Carlini Base, where concerns over noise pollution meant there could be no amp volume, and the concert was played over headphones to an audience of some 120 researchers and competition winners.

McCready is running his Axe-Fx III unit through Fender’s Tone Master FRFR speakers. He still keeps some of his favourite guitar effects pedals in his rig.

Remarkably, McCready believes that moving to this new digital live rig has improved his playing, telling Riffs, Beards & Gear, “the great thing about it is I think it’s made me a better player”.

You can watch Riffs, Beards & Gear's full interview with McCready above.