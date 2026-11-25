In the world of heavy music, the breakout success story of 1989 was the self-titled debut album by Skid Row. But the band’s rowdy hard rock anthems were not the key to that success. The hit songs that drove the Skid Row album all the way to No 6 on the Billboard 200 were two ballads.

The first, 18 And Life, was released in June of ’89 and rose to No 4 in the US and No 12 in the UK. Unusually for a rock ballad, the subject of 18 And Life was an accidental murder and the consequences for its teenage perpetrator.

But the band’s second hit ballad, released five months later, was a more conventional love song. I Remember You also reached the US top 10, peaking at No 6, as well as charting high in Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

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I Remember You remains one of Skid Row’s signature songs. But as the band’s bassist Rachel Bolan tells MusicRadar, this was a song that might never have been released – because he and guitarist Dave ‘Snake’ Sabo, the two main songwriters in the band, hated the idea of power ballads.

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Bolan begins the story of I Remember You by recalling how he and Sabo wrote the song when Bolan was still living with his parents in New Jersey.

“There was a room in my parents’ house that was like a time capsule,” he says. “It had green paneling, a green couch, and a green carpet. It was like a painting with a million shades of green. My parents weren’t interior decorators!

“Snake and I would always write in that room. There was an ironing board in there where my mom used to iron the clothes – but it was really cool, man! So we were in the green room, and we just started writing this song. Snake had that strumming part, and we just came up with bits and pieces of it.”

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Bolan says that the lyrics for this song are not about any one person, but they are in one sense autobiographical. The images of “love letters in the sand” and “summer with the top rolled down” are memories of his teenage years spent at the Jersey Shore.

He explained: “We just kind of made it about the summers down at the Shore. It’s like, ‘Everything’s great. You’re awesome.’ And then you see them the next summer and it’s like, ‘I remember you!’ You know, that type of thing. We said it in a more sensitive way, I guess. But it was all about growing up on the Shore, and these summer things that would happen.”

Bolan admits that he and Sabo didn’t want to include I Remember You on Skid Row’s debut album until they were talked into it by the band’s record label Atlantic – and by two already-famous rock stars.

“When we got signed, I Remember You was in the pile of songs that Atlantic had,” Bolan recalls. “Power ballads were all the rage, but Snake and I were like, ‘We don’t want this on the record. We don’t want to fall into the same category as a power ballad.’ We hated the term. We hated the thought of it.

“But then the label pulled rank, and our management pulled rank. They were like, ‘No… this is going on the record.’”

This decision was further endorsed by Sabo’s childhood friend Jon Bon Jovi and his guitar-playing sidekick Richie Sambora, who were riding high in the late ’80s with their band’s multi-platinum hit albums Slippery When Wet and New Jersey.

As Bolan recalls it: “Jon and Richie chimed in, and they were like, ‘You’re idiots if you don’t put this on the record.’ So, we did – and I’m really glad we did!”

The Skid Row album was recorded in 1988 at Royal Recorders in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, with German producer Michael Wagener.

I Remember You features a powerful performance from Sebastian Bach, the singer with whom Skid Row achieved their greatest success.

For Rachel Bolan, the unsung hero of this song is the band’s second guitarist, Scotti Hill.

“Scotti’s solo is so good it’s just ridiculous,” Bolan says. “It should be in the Guitar Solo Hall Of Fame, you know? After I heard that solo the first time I was like, ‘Man, this takes the power ballad up quite a few notches.’”

And all these years later, as Skid Row embark on a new chapter with their new singer Justin Sargent, their setlist has I Remember You nailed on.

As Rachel Bolan says: “Every night we play it, Snake and I stand next to each other and we’re like, ‘Glad we put this on the record.’ Every single night!”